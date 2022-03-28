In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 28 March 2022 2:28 pm / 2 comments

In addition to the Ignite Edition variants of the Mazda 3 and CX-30, Bermaz Motor also introduced the updated CX-3 for the 2022 model year. The changes done to the fully-imported (CBU) B-segment crossover are relatively minor and do result in a slight increase in price.

As before, just one variant is available – 2.0L High – which now retails at RM131,929 on-the-road without insurance. This is inclusive of the 50% sales tax exemption on CBU cars and is RM1,200 more than when the CX-3 received a prior update in 2021.

New for 2022 is a Qi wireless charger as well as an eight-inch touchscreen, the latter being an inch larger than before. The touchscreen continues to be linked to the Mazda Connect infotainment system, which now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay instead of just a wired connection.

Beyond these improvements, the rest of the CX-3 remains unchanged, with standard features like 18-inch wheels with 215/50 profile tyres, LED lighting (automatic headlamps, DRLs, front fog lamps and taillights), rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, a powered sunroof, eight parking sensors (four front and four rear), a reverse camera and tinting (now called Activ-e Film).

Inside, there’s leatherette upholstery, a 10-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, a 4.6-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster display, a head-up display, single-zone automatic climate control, six speakers and paddle shifters.

The i-Activsense suite that was added as per the previous update remains and includes High Beam Control (HBC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Driver Attention Alert (DAA) and Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), the last of which is autonomous emergency braking for the front and rear. These join the existing Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Passive safety systems include six airbags (front, side and curtain), ABS, Dynamic Stability Control, EBD, brake assist, traction control, emergency stop signal, Hill Launch Assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, walk away lock, all-seat seatbelt warning and Isofix child seat anchors.

Motivation continues to be provided by a SkyActiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine making 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm of torque at 2,800 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a SkyActiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission, allowing for a top speed of 197 km/h. Other driving-related systems are Mazda’s i-Stop idling technology and G-Vectoring Control (GVC).

Each purchase continues to come with a five-year, 100,000-km warranty and free maintenance package. As for colours, returning options are Soul Red Crystal, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue, Machine Grey and a new Polymetal Grey, with Platinum Quartz being a new hue available to customers.