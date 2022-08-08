In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Mick Chan / 8 August 2022 2:16 pm / 10 comments

Mazda distributor in Malaysia, Bermaz Motor introduced the updated-for-2022 Mazda CX-3 in Malaysia in March this year, and now it appears that the fully imported (CBU) B-segment SUV will gain a new variant in its line-up.

This addition to the brand’s line-up comes from a dealer price list sent to paultan.org by a reader, which lists the CX-3 1.5G in a sole variant named 2WD Core, which is priced at RM107,870 on-the-road without insurance.

Listed with an engine displacement of 1,496 cc, this would be same naturally aspirated engine that produces 114 hp at 6,000 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, and is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox in the Mazda 2 hatchback and sedan. Adding the Activ-e window film tacks on RM1,900 to the vehicle’s price, bringing the total to RM109,770.

This list from the dealer also includes pricing for other variants in the CX-3 range, where the 2.0G 2WD Core and 2.0G 2WD High are now priced at RM118,159 and RM131,359 respectively, the latter additionally bringing a sunroof as a cost option at RM2,000.

The larger-engined variants should continue to use the 2.0 litre Skyactiv-G naturally aspirated petrol engine rated to produce 154 hp at 6,000 rpm and 206 Nm of torque at 2,800 rpm. As with its more modestly engined rangemate, the 2.0 litre variant employs a six-speed automatic transmission and front wheel-drive.

Equipment in the CX-3 as of its update in March this year includes six airbags, ABS, stability control, EBD, brake assist, traction control, emergency stop signal, Hill Launch Assist, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, walk away lock, all-seat seatbelt warning and Isofix child seat anchors.

2022 Mazda CX-3

Additions to the CX-3 for the 2022 model year as introduced in March include the larger eight-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and a Qi wireless device charger.

The i-Activsense suite of active safety features that already featured in the CX-3 from the previous update includes High Beam Control (HBC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Driver Attention Alert (DAA) and Smart City Brake Support (AEB front and rear), blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, and may turn out to be the preserve of the higher trim level variant.

According to this price list, the 2022 Mazda CX-3 in 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre forms continue to be covered by a five-year, 100,000 km warranty as well as a five-year, 100,000 km free maintenance package.

