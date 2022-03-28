In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Matthew H Tong / 28 March 2022 11:32 am / 3 comments

Bermaz Motor has just introduced the 2022 Mazda 3 Ignite Edition in Malaysia. It’s based on the top 2.0L Hatchback High Plus, and the sole CBU Japan model is priced at RM164,679. That’s about RM9,000 more than the model it’s based on, by the way.

Included in the price is a five-year manufacturer’s warranty with five years free maintenance (inclusive of labour, parts and lubricants). Both are limited to five years or a mileage limit of 100,000 km, whichever comes first.

Unique to it are gloss black wing mirror caps, 18-inch black metallic alloy wheels, gorgeous Burgundy leather seat upholstery, and a 360-degree surround view camera system. Seven exterior colours are available – Soul Red Crystal, Machine Grey, Jet Black, Snowflake White Pearl, Polymetal Grey, Deep Crystal Blue (Hatchback only) and the new Platinum Quartz.

In terms of safety features, the i-Activsense kit gets upgraded with Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA) and Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS), while the Driver Attention Alert (DAA) system is improved with Driver Monitoring.

The existing features such as Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Lane Keep Assist System (LAS), Smart Brake Support (SBS – front and rear AEB), High Beam Control (HBC) and Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) are fitted as well.

As was the case with the 2022 CX-30, all variants of the Mazda 3 – including the sedan – come with Apple CarPlay- and Android Auto-compatible USB ports both on the centre console and under the armrest. Previously, only the former came with this functionality.

No other changes have been made, so the 2.0 litre four-cylinder SkyActiv-G engine continues to make 162 hp and 213 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox. The average fuel consumption is 6.3 litres per 100 km, and the top speed is 207 km/h.