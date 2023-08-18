GIIAS 2023: Kia Carens 3-row SUV-like MPV on display – 1.4T, 1.5L NA; BR-V, Xpander, Veloz rival; fr RM124k

In Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2023 12:51 pm / 3 comments

Launched in Indonesia last August, the Kia Carens is currently on display at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The three-row MPV with SUV-like styling is built a on stretched version of the Seltos’ platform and competes against cars like the Honda BR-V, Toyota Veloz and Mitsubishi Xpander.

Measuring 4,540 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,700 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,780 mm, the Carens is offered with a choice of two engines. The first is a Smartstream Gamma II 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 144 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. This drives the front wheels via an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), which is Kia’s take on a CVT.

Meanwhile, the second option is a Kappa 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder that serves up 140 PS at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm from 1,500-3,200 rpm mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A drive mode selector with three options (Sport, Eco and Normal) is included with both engines.

The Carens is only offered in one grade level called the Premiere, but there is a difference when it comes to seating configurations. With the 1.5MPI engine, buyers can get the MPV with either six (2-2-2 layout) or seven (2-3-2 layout) seats, while the 1.4T mill only comes with six seats. The car pictured here is a six-seater.

The Premiere grade includes 16-inch alloy wheels (with 205/65 profile tyres), multi-reflector LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, LED taillights, power-folding side mirrors as well as a powered sunroof as standard.

Inside, the Carens comes with ventilated front seats, artificial leather upholstery, mood lighting, second-row sunshades, a Supervision 4.2-inch TFT LCD instrument cluster display, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), an eight-speaker Bose premium sound system, automatic air-conditioning (with vents for the second and third row; manual controls for the rear) and a Qi wireless charger.

Rounding off the kit list are keyless entry and engine start, remote engine start, passive cruise control, six airbags ESC, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, Downhill Brake Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system as well as front and rear parking sensors – the Carens doesn’t come with any advanced driver assistance systems like AEB.

The Carens is offered with a seven-year warranty and a choice of six colours, including Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Moss Brown and Gravity Grey. Pricing-wise, the 1.4T Premiere (6 seats) retails for 467 million rupiah (RM141,694), while the 1.5MPI Premiere is 414.6 million rupiah (RM125,745) for the six-seat model, or 407.6 million rupiah (RM123,622). for the seven-seat model.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.