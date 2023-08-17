GIIAS 2023: Toyota Rangga Concept – multi-purpose pick-up truck; production version due by year end

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 17 August 2023 2:10 pm / 1 comment

The Toyota Rangga Concept is multi-purpose pick-up truck that has made its debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). If it looks familiar, that’s because it is a slightly modified version of the IMV 0 concept which was presented by Akio Toyoda in Thailand last December.

The idea behind the concept is to provide buyers with a platform that can be outfitted according to their needs. At GIIAS 2023, Toyota showed off its own variants of the Rangga, including the Mobile Cafe, Ambulance, Mobile Service Station for EVs (pictured here) and Pace Car.

To get the public involved to generate new variants, Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) organised a contest where the participants can create digital renderings of the vehicle based on three different themes – business, lifestyle and public service – starting with a template featuring the Rangga sporting a rear truck bed.

Looking at the contest website, there are no shortage of ideas, including an ice cream truck, a fire-fighting vehicle, a camper, an ambulance, a mobile cafe and oh so many pace trucks. In addition to monetary prizes, nine winners will see their renderings come to life as mockups that will be presented during the Rangga’s official launch.

Yes, the Rangga will enter series production and is expected to go on sale sometime in late 2023 or early 2024, with reports suggesting Thailand will be the initial rollout location before it is expanded to Indonesia and other markets. Anton Jimmi Suwandy, TAM’s marketing director, told Indonesia’s Kompas that the production Rangga would be priced below the Hilux at between 200 million and 300 million rupiah (around RM60,461 to RM90,691), suggesting it to be a smaller model in the process.

First- and second-generation Toyota Kijang

According to a report by Top Gear PH, the production Rangga will also be sold in the Philippines, with turbodiesel and petrol engines being offered initially before hybrid and fully electric options are added in the future. It is also claimed that the vehicle will come in cab and chassis models. Toyota has yet to provide any official technical details for now.

In a release, it’s mentioned that the name ‘Rangga’ takes inspiration from the Javanese word ‘ronggo’, which refers to a hero and symbolises strong and tough. The name was also used for a variant of the Kijang sold in the 1990s in Indonesia. Also worth noting is earlier generations of the Kijang are known as the Tamaraw in the Philippines and were mainly multi-purpose pick-ups before gradually transforming to become more passenger-focused MPVs.

