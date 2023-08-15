GIIAS 2023: GWM Ora 03 debuts – Good Cat EV by another name to be launched in Indonesia in 2024

In Cars, Great Wall Motor, International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 August 2023 5:18 pm / 0 comments

Great Wall Motor (GWM) chose this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) to showcase the Ora 03, which we know here as the Good Cat. According to Indonesian media outlets, the electric vehicle (EV) is expected to go on sale in the country in the first quarter of 2024.

The Chinese automaker is partnering with Inchcape and Indomobil to handle local distribution, but there’s no word on official pricing or specifications for now. In Malaysia, the Good Cat comes in two variants, both with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 143 PS (141 hp or 105 kW) and 210 Nm of torque.

The first is the 400 Pro, which has a 47.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that can provide up to 400 km of range following NEDC cycle (around 20% less on the WLTP test protocol). There’s also the 500 Ultra with a 63.1-kWh ternary lithium battery for up to 500 km (NEDC; WLTP should be less).

For charging, the 03/Good Cat supports a max AC input of 6.6 kW, with a full charge taking eight hours for the 400 Pro, or 10 hours for the 500 Ultra. DC fast charging is also standard at 60 kW, with a 0-80% state of charge reached in either 46 minutes (400 Pro) and an hour (500 Ultra).

Indonesian media outlets also pointed out the 03 will be offered with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and more.

