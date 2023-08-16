GIIAS 2023: Toyota Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept – SUV powered by H2 with 1.6L turbo from GR Corolla

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2023 10:09 am / 0 comments

The Toyota Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept is one of vehicles currently on display at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) to showcase the Japanese carmaker’s multi-technology approach to achieving carbon neutrality.

First revealed last December, the concept doesn’t feature a fuel cell stack to generate electricity to power a motor. Instead, the SUV is powered by a 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the GR Corolla, albeit re-engineered with high-pressure hydrogen direct injection technology.

In a hydrogen internal combustion engine, hydrogen is mixed with air and compressed in the engine’s cylinders. A spark plug then ignites the mixture, causing a controlled explosion that generates mechanical power which then drives the engine’s pistons to ultimately power the vehicle.

As pure hydrogen does not contain carbon, no CO2 is produced, eliminating the main greenhouse gas emission of a conventional petrol-powered engine. The concept has two hydrogen fuel tanks, with one being under the rear seats and another under the boot floor. Aside from clean combustion, other benefits of vehicles with a hydrogen internal combustion engine are quick refuelling times and a reduction in the need for limited-supply resources such as lithium and nickel to make batteries.

While the presence of the hydrogen fuel tanks does rob underfloor storage in the boot, efficient packaging means the concept is still able to offer seating for up to five passengers and space for things above the boot floor – the interior looks pretty standard too. Even so, the low density of hydrogen means a large volume is necessary to store enough hydrogen to provide adequate range. Another downside is the energy density of a hydrogen and air mixture is reduced, which lowers power output.

The Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept is currently undergoing real-world testing in Japan, with Toyota claiming it is around 40% along the path to commercialisation of products previewed by the concept. The carmaker has also performed testing of hydrogen internal combustion engines in competitive settings, as it entered the GR Corolla H2 in all Super Taikyu endurance races in Japan last year. Before that, the GR Yaris H2 was put through its paces in a demonstration run at the WRC.

