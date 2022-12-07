In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Pan Eu Jin / 7 December 2022 9:12 am / 2 comments

With a multi-technology approach towards zero emissions which includes the development of battery electric, fuel cell, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, Toyota has revealed the Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept. On that note, Toyota believes it is too early to focus on a single zero-emission solution.

At the heart of the Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept is a 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine from the GR Corolla with high-pressure hydrogen direction injection technology derived from motorsports.

Using the hydrogen tank packaging know-how from the Toyota Mirai, the Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept is able to accommodate five passengers and their luggage. Currently, real-world evaluation is being carried out on the Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept alongside ongoing digital development, with the vehicle expected to begin winter testing in northern Japan.

In 2021, a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai set a new Guinness World Record after covering 1,360 km on one tank of hydrogen. Other benefits of hydrogen combustion include leveraging on existing internal combustion engine technologies, quicker refuelling times and reduced reliance on limited resources such as lithium and nickel used for battery production in electric vehicles.

Toyota claims that it is 40% along the path to commercialisation of products such as the Corolla Cross Hydrogen Concept. In leading up to this, Toyota unveiled its first hydrogen production facility in Melbourne, Australia last year that’s said to be capable of producing 80 kg of hydrogen per day.

Last December, Toyota revealed a hydrogen-powered GR Yaris followed by a 5.0 litre V8 hydrogen-powered engine months later. Jointly-developed with Yamaha, the engine is claimed to produce power and torque figures which are comparable to petrol engines.

In August, it was revealed that Toyota is jointly developing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with BMW with the Bavarian brand expected to begin mass production and sale by as early as 2025. More recently, it was reported that Toyota had secured funding from the UK government to develop the Hilux prototype powered by hydrogen fuel cell.