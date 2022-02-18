In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Technology, Toyota, Yamaha / By Mick Chan / 18 February 2022 4:06 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has commissioned Yamaha for the development of a hydrogen combustion engine, as part of the automaker’s efforts towards expanding the range of fuel options available to internal combustion engines, which are effectively facing bans in light of emissions regulations in various countries around the world.

This is the 5.0 litre V8 engine which is based on the 2UR-GSE V8 unit for cars including the Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance, LC 500, GS F and RC F. Modifications to the series production engine include injectors, cylinder heads, intake manifold and more, according to the Yamaha statement.

Here, Yamaha says the hydrogen-powered engine based on the production engine produces 455 PS at 6,800 rpm and 540 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm. These are somewhat similar to those of the production RC F engine, which outputs 477 PS at 7,100 rpm and 530 Nm of torque from 4,800 rpm to 5,600 rpm.

According to Yamaha, the untapped potential of hydrogen for internal combustion engines goes beyond merely serving as a substitute for petrol as dictated by tightening emissions regulations.

“Hydrogen engines have an innately friendly feel that makes them easy to use without resorting to electronic driving aids. Everyone who came to test-drive the prototype car would start off somewhat skeptical, but emerged from the car with a big smile on their faces at the end,” said Takeshi Yamada from the Automotive Development Section’s technical research and development centre at Yamaha.

One quality valued by Yamada and his team through the development process is something called Kanno Seino, which translates as sensual or exhilarating performance.

Toyota has tested a three-cylinder hydrogen engine in Super Taikyu endurance racing

One source of this is the harmonic high-frequency exhaust note that comes from the hydrogen engine’s 8-into-1 exhaust manifold, which presents the engineers with not just the challenge of pursuing performance, but also “a new allure for the internal combustion engine that the world has yet to see,” Yamada said.

Toyota has already been pursuing hydrogen power, not just in fuel-cell application for cars such as the Mirai, but also in an ICE format which the manufacturer has deployed in endurance racing with a racing version of the Corolla Sport.

Employing an adapted version of the G16E-GTS three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine in the GR Yaris, the hydrogen engine has since been showcased in a version of the hot hatchback.