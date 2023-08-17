GIIAS 2023: Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring EyeSight launched in Indonesia – dual-function X-Mode; RM236k

In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 17 August 2023 7:08 pm / 0 comments

The 2023 Subaru Outback facelift has been given its Indonesian market launch at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2023), where the lifted station wagon – even if Subaru calls it an SUV – goes on sale with a single variant offered, the 2.5i Touring EyeSight priced at 779.5 million rupiah (RM235,941).

Powertrain for the Outback is a 2.5 litre naturally aspirated horizontally opposed, or boxer four-cylinder petrol engine producing 185 PS and 245 Nm of torque, transmitted to all four wheels via a Lineartronic CVT gearbox. The SI-Drive mode selector offers the driver a choice of two throttle maps – Intelligent and Sport, while the dual-function X-Mode offers driveline mode selection of Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud.

Exterior kit on the Outback 2.5i Touring EyeSight includes 18-inch two-tone, machined aluminium alloy wheels, along with cross bars mounted atop the roof rails. As befitting the Outback nameplate, the lifted wagon gets black plastic cladding over its wheelarches, as well as on the front and rear bumpers and sills. Lighting is by LED headlights with LED fog lamps, while the rear gets combination tail lights, and the tailgate gets a roof spoiler.

As its model name indicates, this Outback is kitted with the EyeSight driver assistance system, where the wide-angle mono camera augments the base setup of the dual-camera Eyesight system. The third camera unit further expands the field of view to recognise pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle is about to enter an intersection at low speed, Subaru has said of the system previously.

The advanced driver assistance systems in the 2023 Outback include adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention, lane centring control and preceding vehicle adaptive steering control, lead vehicle start alert, Pre-collision throttle management, pre-collision braking system, autonomous emergency steering, emergency lane keep assist, and Traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed limiter.

Access to the luggage compartment is via a hands-free, powered tailgate, and the second-row seats offer 60:40 split-folding for longer cargo; luggage capacity is 561 litres with the rear seats upright, and 1,848 litres with them folded.

Inside, front row occupants get access to infotainment via an 11.6-inch portrait-oriented screen that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Upholstery is with Nappa leather for the seats, and soft-touch panels also feature in the cabin of the Outback.

Seven exterior colours are offered, including the Brilliant Bronze Metallic pictured on the show car here, for the 2023 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring EyeSight in Indonesia.

