GIIAS 2023: Nissan Magnite on show – sub-4m SUV to rival Raize, Rocky, Sonet; 1.0T 3-cylinder; from RM84k

In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 18 August 2023 5:30 pm / 0 comments

The Nissan Magnite was launched in Indonesia back in December 2020, just two months after its global debut in India. At the time, the Magnite competed against the Kia Sonet, both of which arrived long before the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky arrived in Indonesia.

Positioned below the Kicks, the Magnite is the brand’s smallest global SUV, measuring in at just 3,994 mm long, 1,758 mm wide, 1,572 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,501 mm. In Indonesia, the front-wheel drive SUV is powered by a sole 1.0 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine that makes 100 PS at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm of torque from 2,800 to 3,600 rpm.

Two grade levels are offered, namely the Upper and Premium, each available with a five-speed manual gearbox or CVT. The Upper grade come standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, combination LED taillights, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, VDC, keyless entry and engine start, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, manual air-conditioning, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Meanwhile, the Premium improves upon the Upper by adding two-tone alloys of the same size, an around view monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear air vents and a front armrest. The Premium grade with a CVT is the only one that comes with passive cruise control.

In terms of colours, the Upper grade is offered with three monotone options: Storm White, Blade Silver and Onyx Black. The manual version of the base grade retails for 277 million rupiah (RM83,968), while the CVT is 300 million rupiah (RM90,940).

The Premium grade also comes in the same hues as the Upper, retailing at 288 million rupiah (RM87,429) for the MT, or 308 million rupiah (RM93,501) for the CVT. The top grade can also be optioned with two-tone themes, which pairs an Onyx Black roof with either Flare Garner Red or Pearl White, for an additional two million rupiah (RM606).

