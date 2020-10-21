In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 21 October 2020 5:38 pm / 0 comments

This is the all-new Nissan Magnite, a sub-four-metre SUV (required for favourable tax exemptions) that is set to go on sale in India early next year and in other markets later. The model was first previewed by a similarly-named concept earlier this year and occupies the space below the Kicks in the company’s line-up.

Dubbed a B-SUV, the Magnite – combination of the words “magnetic” and “ignite” – was designed in Japan, with the automaker saying it was “crafted to suit the unique requirements and aspirations of customers across India.”

In terms of styling, the Magnite in production guise remains faithful to the concept that previewed it. At the front, there’s a large grille that is flanked by slim headlamps and daytime running lights, which run down the sides of the SUV’s face at the edges.

Meanwhile, the lower apron sports a silver skid plate and small fog lamps that are integrated into blacked-out sections of the bumper. According to Nissan, all lighting elements at the front use LED technology and the SUV boasts 205 mm of ground clearance.

Along the sides, the Magnite’s relatively boxy profile and two-tone paintjob are complemented by prominent haunches and black cladding over the wheels, while the lower section of the doors features aggressive creases and rugged rocker panels that are 205 mm off the ground. Like the concept, there’s a small piece of trim near the side mirrors that visually extends the window line, except they have the “Magnite” script on them.

Around back, the shape of the concept’s taillight clusters has been retained, albeit with revised graphics within. The sporty roof spoiler also made the cut, but the expressive rear bumper has been simplified, with arched, overlapping structures finished in black and grey, with narrow reflectors squeezed in.

On the inside, Nissan says the Magnite offers a spacious layout that includes a high seating position and best-in-class couple/front seat distance of 700 mm. Rear passengers are also said to enjoy a “level of knee room usually found in vehicles one class above,” and owners will have access to 336 litres of boot space.

The tiered dashboard design sees hexagonal-shaped air vents placed above a wide-width trim, which has a detailed honeycomb pattern on it. An eight-inch touchscreen head unit takes its place on the centre stack, just above controls for the car’s automatic air-conditioning system (with rear vents).

Progressing towards the centre console, you’ll find a small shelf to keep small items, followed by the engine start button. Below that is another storage cubby that also houses a power outlet and USB port, but curiously, is closed off to the front passenger. Beyond that is the gear lever, cupholders and an armrest.

As far as features go, there’s a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, cruise control, fabric upholstery, while the head unit has support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The company also touts a Tech Pack that adds wireless device charging, an air purifier, a JBL sound system, ambient lighting and puddle lamps. On the safety front, the Indian-market Magnite is offered with two airbags, ABS, EBD, Vehicle Dynamic Control, traction control, hill start assist and a 360-degree around view monitor.

Under the bonnet, the SUV is powered by a HRA0 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, although the company did not provide output figures. The mill is also used for the Almera, where in Thailand, it makes 100 hp and 152 Nm of torque. Nissan’s X-Tronic CVT is paired with the engine, but reports say a five-speed manual will be available as well.

Pricing for the Magnite is not available just yet, and neither is the list of available variants, seeing how the model will only go on sale in India in 2021. At launch, it will take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Kia Sonet. What do you think of the Magnite? Would you buy one if offered? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: Nissan Magnite Concept