By Matthew H Tong / 23 December 2019 11:42 am

Tata Motors has just taken the veils off the Nexon EV, a brand new, full electric version of its B-segment SUV that’s powered by its latest Ziptron technology. It’s pretty well equipped, as you’ll find out in a bit, and there are three variants – XM, XZ, and Lux – at launch. Prices start from 15 Lakhs (1.5 million rupees; RM87k) to 17 Lakhs (1.7 million rupees; RM99k).

First, let’s start with dimensions. The car measures 3,994 mm in overall length, 1,811 mm wide, 1,607 mm tall (205 mm ground clearance), and has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The car weighs 1,400 kg, and its turning radius is 5.1 metres. In comparison, it’s 340 mm shorter and 110 kg heavier than the Honda HR-V RS, but is 21 mm wider.

As the name suggests, power comes from an electric motor that makes 129 PS and 245 Nm of torque, and it is juiced by a 320-volt, 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery (IP67 dust and waterproof). The 0-100 km/h sprint takes 9.9 seconds, but with a total driving range of over 300 km, it’s clear the priority here is not for outright pace. A single-speed gearbox (9.1 final drive ratio) is tasked to send drive to the front wheels.

Just as previously mentioned, the Ziptron technology enables fast charging, with Tata claiming that it requires just 60 minutes to charge (via IEC 62196 Type 2 connection) from 0 to 80%. Overnight charging is also possible via a regular 15A domestic socket, although this takes eight hours to charge from 20% to 100% (essentially 10% per hour). A 3.3 kW onboard AC charger is standard.

Other features include Drive and Sport drive modes, regenerative braking, Hill Ascent and Descent Assist, and Smart Regen with Creep function. The last system allows drivers to tackle city congestion without fatigue, Tata claims.

In terms of looks, the B-segment SUV certainly has its quirks, and its entire exterior look is based on the automaker’s Impact Design 2.0 design language. Up front, it gets a short but wide radiator grille that graduates into the headlights. The latter features a single projector lens for the main beam and a reflector unit for the high beam, while the LED DRLs are positioned on the outermost section of the clusters.

Further down, the Nexon sports a funky lower lip, complete with another grille that features the company’s signature Tri-Arrows design. Some “arrows” are finished in the same body colour, while the rest remain black. Odd, but not bad. Underscoring that is a skid plate, and the bold fog lamp housings get a bright blue C-shaped accent as well.

Round the side, the car sits on 16-inch dual-tone alloys (base model gets steel wheels) shod with 215/60 profile tyres, and the strong shoulder line helps reduce visual bulk. To further distance itself from the conventionally powered Nexons, the EV’s window sills get blue accents, and this extends to the tailgate trim as well.

Inside, the cabin gets more electric blue accents on the instrument cluster, air vents, and cubby surrounds. The centre dash gets a freestanding seven-inch touchscreen head unit, which now supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionalities, as well as GPS navigation.

The head unit also gets Bluetooth connectivity, video playback, SMS readout, voice command, and an acoustic tuner for the eight-speaker (four speakers, four tweeters) Harman sound system. Other features include a fast-charging socket, push-start button, rear air vents, powered tailgate, centre armrest with storage area, and cooled glove box. Range-topping model gets powered sunroof, but boot space is standard at 350 litres.

For safety, there’s ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, Isofix child seat anchoring points, front cornering light, and cornering stability control. No autonomous emergency braking here – the front axles get disc brakes, while the rear gets fitted with drums.

Lastly, the Nexon EV comes with 35 Mobile App-based connected features, which include remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving analytics and remote diagnostics. The ZConnect App also allows drivers to locate nearby charging points, track vehicle location, or even set a speed limit.

As a sign of assurance, Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV has been tested over one million kilometres across the toughest terrains and weather in India, covering high altitudes, unpaved roads, and steep gradients. Bookings can be made today, with deliveries scheduled for January 2020. All cars come with an 8-Year or 160,000 km warranty for the battery and electric motor.