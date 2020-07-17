In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 17 July 2020 11:46 am / 1 comment

This is the Nissan Magnite Concept that previews an upcoming small SUV that sits below the Nissan Kicks. The Magnite – portmanteau of the words “magnetic” and “ignite” – is aimed primarily at India, where it will made and exported.

The production Magnite – which Nissan calls a global B-SUV – will duck in below four metres in length for taxation purposes, which puts it against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue. Designing a sub-4m car isn’t the easiest of tasks, given that the overall length is fixed and interior space within that length has to be prioritised, but Nissan appears to have done a great job with the Magnite.

The concept car that you see in digital form here appears larger than it is, and very much like a “normal” SUV. In fact, it looks bolder and edgier compared to the Kicks. There’s a big grille, LED daytime running lights that run the full height of the face at the edges, 3D tail lamps, two-tone floating roof – all these cues are accounted for.

The sides of the car are very sculpted, with prominent bulges around the wheels. The unavoidable “rugged” 4×4-style bits include roof rails, chunky overfenders and “skid plates” with three “teeth” – the latter is on both ends of the car.

Something unusual is the rear number plate location – Nissan elected to place it on the bumper and leave an open space on the hatch. While we’re there, the Magnite Concept wears Nissan’s new, minimalist logo.

According to Autocar India, the Magnite – which apparently started life as a Datsun project – is set for a January 2021 launch in India. The magazine says that there will be four powertrain combos, including a 72 hp 1.0L three-cylinder NA petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox choices, and a 95 hp 1.0L three-cylinder turbo option with manual and CVT choices.



