3 July 2020

Nissan has released a teaser image of its new concept SUV, previewing a forthcoming budget B-segment offering for the Indian market. The existence of this car was previously hinted in the company’s “A-Z” video earlier in the year – which also previewed the next Z sports car – where it was listed under “M”.

The car was previously tipped to be called the Datsun Magnite, according to Autocar India – the hexagonal grille is evidence of the original plan for the car to be offered under the low-cost brand. However, the appearance of the Nissan badge on the centre caps shows that the strategy has changed (the Datsun brand is set to be phased out, after all), and the Magnite will be shuffled into the main Nissan lineup.

More Datsun design cues include the slim headlights and L-shaped LED daytime running lights, details that were first seen on the facelifted redi-GO hatchback. The concept also showcases the usual show car elements, including massive two-tone wheels wrapped in chunky tyres, large black body claddings and a smattering of metallic trim.

The Magnite will be the latest in a series of affordable vehicles underpinned by the entry-level A variant of the Common Modular Family (CMF-A) architecture. It will share its underpinnings with the also-forthcoming Renault Kiger, a five-seater version of the Triber. Autocar India says that the car will be powered by either the Triber’s 72 hp/96 Nm 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder or 95 hp turbocharged version, with transmission options that include a five-speed manual, a five-speed automated manual or a CVT.

The Magnite concept will be unveiled globally on July 16, with the production version slated to be introduced in the second half of the 2020-2021 financial year.