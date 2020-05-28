In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 28 May 2020 6:18 pm / 0 comments

It’s been a busy day for Nissan, but the company has now dropped a veritable bombshell, teasing several models that are coming soon. It’s a broad range that includes 12 cars, including the one we’ve all been waiting for – the next Fairlady Z!

Tipped to be called the 400Z in international markets, the new sports car marks the long-heralded renewal of the Z brand, finally replacing the 370Z – a car nearly old enough to enter secondary school. From the brief glimpse, it will retain the iconic fastback profile and feature a Z badge (sporting the new logo) on the C-pillar, chrome roof trim and circular daytime running lights that appear to hark back to the seminal 240Z.

Details remain unclear for now, but the car is expected to be powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 – perhaps related to the VR38DETT 3.8 litre unit in the GT-R – which could put out up to 500 hp, according to Autocar. This teaser also empathically puts to rest the rumours that the next Fairlady might take the form of a crossover – this car will definitely be a two-door sports coupé.

Other new models shown include the Ariya electric SUV, the production version of a concept shown at last year’s Tokyo Motor Show. Set to be available with a two-motor all-wheel drive system, it will have a range of up to 480 km and get from zero to 100 km/h in under five seconds.

Next on the list is the new Armada, the North American version of the Patrol that was already updated last year. The facelifted Kicks is another car we’ve already seen, having made its debut in Thailand last month in e-Power form. One model that is new to us is the long-awaited facelifted NP300 Navara, which looks set to gain the Patrol’s C-shaped daytime running lights.

Its sibling, the Terra SUV, is also set to get an update, sporting a new front fascia with a much larger V-motion grille. The coming months should also see the arrival of the next-generation Note, Nissan’s tall hatchback that debuted the company’s ePower range extender electric vehicle technology. The third-gen model will almost certainly be based on the latest Micra, riding on a modified version of the existing V platform.

Nissan Ariya (left) and X-Trail (right)

Then we come to Nissan’s core pair of SUV models – the X-Trail (called the Rogue in the United States, hence the R) and Qashqai. Both these cars will soon be completely redesigned, and images of the former have already leaked, showing a radical makeover. The Pathfinder, a three-row unibody SUV formerly based on the Navara, will also get a new generation.

We also get to see the new 2021 Frontier for North America, entirely separate from the Navara sold elsewhere (the previous-generation D40 Navara continues to be sold there, and this new one will replace it). The pick-up truck will reportedly retain the D40 chassis, but will be significantly overhauled and come with a new 310 hp 3.8 litre VQ V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission that is already fitted to the 2020 Frontier.

Last but not least is what looks like a new small crossover, which has no name attached but will apparently have a moniker starting with the letter M. Judging by the shape of the grille seen in the teaser, it will actually be a Datsun, and indeed reports suggest that a Datsun Magnite will make its debut soon.