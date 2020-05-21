In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 21 May 2020 10:19 am / 0 comments

The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign has started its 50-unit production run, and customer deliveries will begin later this year, priced from 990,000 euros (RM4.7 million) before options.

First shown in 2018, the restyled Nissan GT-R is based on the 2017 Nismo GT-R facelift and features a reworked VR38DETT 3.8 litre biturbo V6 engine with uprated parts to produce 720 PS at 7,100 rpm and 780 Nm of torque from 3,600 to 5,600 rpm.

The 120 PS and 128 Nm gains over the base GT-R comes from the use of turbochargers from the GT3 race car, larger intercoolers, higher-flow fuel injectors and upgraded ignition, intake and exhaust systems. The rear-mounted six-speed dual-clutch transmission has been strengthened, while the differentials and driveshafts have also been reinforced.

Chassis components have also be upgraded to handle the increased engine outputs, here featuring a Bilstein DampTronic I setup with continuously adjustable damping and new Brembo brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers. Rolling stock gains an inch in diameter to 21 inches, wearing Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres measuring 255/35 and 285/30 front and rear, respectively.

The GT-R50 was designed to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R and Italdesign, and with a range of liveries inspired by the most iconic GT-R models, it is likely that each of the 50 units to be produced will be a bespoke commissioning, says Autocar. The limited-run model had originally been planned for debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show which was cancelled.

“This is a very special day after extremely difficult weeks for everyone. After we had to renounce the world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show, and after the partial stop of our production activities due to Covid-19, in early May we returned 100% operative and can confirm the delivery of the first cars between the end of this year and early 2021, as planned,” said Italdesign CEO Jörg Astalosch.