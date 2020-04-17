In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 17 April 2020 12:07 pm / 2 comments

Here are purported leaked official images of the new Nissan X-Trail (or Rogue in North America) that’s set to debut this year, circulating on the internet. They’re not very high-res, but look rather legit, giving us a good look at the upcoming fourth-generation X-Trail’s front, rear and interior.

If you feel like you’ve seen this before, it might be from our renderings published this week, which were based on patent drawings of the SUV. Small details aside, I think Theophilus Chin’s efforts weren’t too far off.

The outgoing T32 X-Trail has been a successful product for the brand since its debut in 2013, and it’s no surprise that the new one isn’t a huge departure in terms of design – it combines the latest variation of Nissan’s V-motion front end, which is dominated by a large bowl-shaped grille. It’s flanked by two-tier headlamps, Hyundai-style. To be fair, Nissan’s Juke popularised split headlamps, which are also on the latest Livina MPV.

The usual SUV trappings are here. You’ll find black plastic cladding tracing the lower part of the car, mixed with silver “skid plates” front and back. And of course, roof rails. Speaking of the rear end, it’s very X-Trail, although the shapes and lines have been sharpened up a bit, just like on the sides. There’s a “Platinum” badge on the tailgate, and upon checking, there’s such a trim level in Canada.

What’s a big departure from the T32 X-Trail is the interior, which immediately appears significantly more contemporary and premium. There’s a “wide look” to it and there’s the customary high centre console that was once a sports car thing. Two-tone dash/door tops, stitched dashboard and chrome accents that interplay with gloss black trim are well-worn tricks that work.

Zooming in, we see what looks like a digital meter panel, a wide centre screen that combines touch with physical knobs and buttons, wireless charging, a funky and stubby gear knob, electronic parking brake and a large rotary dial on the centre console, likely to be for AWD modes.

The final full cabin shot shows the spaciousness of the family SUV, which goes up against the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-5 in global markets. We notice a quilt pattern on the leather seats and a panoramic glass roof.

This perspective also shows the height of the front centre console, and a storage tunnel beneath it, Honda HR-V-style. Not entirely unique in design, but it looks like a very pleasant cabin nonetheless.

What do you think of the next-gen Nissan X-Trail’s design and interior?

