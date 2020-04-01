In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 1 April 2020 12:12 pm / 0 comments

Known in the American market as the Rogue, the next Nissan X-Trail has been sighted in a document filing with the Brazil government’s ministry of economy. Though the document does not mention a name for the SUV depicted, it appears to take a form similar to that of the current model that was facelifted in 2016.

Here, the forthcoming SUV wears the Japanese automaker’s V-Motion grille design on its front end, which continues to span the width of the grille, and now appears to meet the new, slimmer headlamp assemblies at each end with a slimmer ‘V’ structure. Viewed in profile, the next X-Trail features a daylight opening that will be familiar to users of the current model, with a window line that slopes up to the D-pillar.

This rear section also features a new character line between the window line and the rear door handles, blending into the tail lamps. Over to the rear end, the tail lamps are now slimmer, and along with a tailgate that now features a more pronounced crease line, emphasises the width of the X-Trail’s rump. Meanwhile at both ends, the lower sections of both bumpers feature faux skid plates.

Under the skin, some powertrain options could be carried over into the new-generation SUV, with the 2.5 litre inline-four petrol from the Altima D-segment sedan likely to feature with 188 hp and 244 Nm of torque. Similarly, an Xtronic CVT gearbox is expected to serve driveline duties.

In Japan, the X-Trail is to slated to debut next year as a hybrid as part of the automaker’s range-wide electrification in response to tightening emissions regulations. As for the American market Rogue, a debut is expected this year although an exact date has yet to be revealed; with the cancellation of motor shows this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Nissan SUV could see a virtual launch instead.

