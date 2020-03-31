In International News / By Danny Tan / 31 March 2020 10:55 am / 0 comments

They’re all falling like dominoes. Yesterday, we heard about the 2020 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) a.k.a. the Detroit Auto Show cancelled, with its venue turning into a makeshift hospital for Covid-19 patients, now it’s the turn of the 2020 Paris Motor Show.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak that’s hitting Europe and the world hard, organisers of the bi-annual auto show in the French capital city have announced the cancellation of the main part of the event – that’s the part where the showcars are at the traditional venue of Porte de Versailles.

For now, the cancellation does not include the Movin’On, Smart City and off-site events. Those events were planned as part of the wider new Paris Motion Festival, which is scheduled to run from September 26 till October 11 with a focus on future tech and mobility. The actual Paris Motor Show was scheduled to run from October 1 to 11.

“Nothing will be the same as before, and this crisis must teach us to be agile, creative and more innovative than ever,” organisers La Plateforme Automobile said.

This year’s motor show calendar has been ripped apart by the coronavirus. Besides Paris and Detroit, the UK’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the New York International Auto Show and the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition have all been postponed. The Geneva Motor Show in March was pulled at the very last minute.

Many carmakers and even Formula 1 teams have took an enforced temporary break from their main business, and instead of shiny new metal, are churning out urgent medical supplies such as face shields and ventilators. The latter is needed to aid breathing in severe cases of Covid-19, which attacks the respiratory system.