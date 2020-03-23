In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / 23 March 2020 1:42 pm / 0 comments

Nissan Kicks e-Power seen testing in Thailand

Nissan will be offering electrified versions of new and updated models from this year for the Japanese market, Nikkei Asian Review has learned from its sources, as part of the Japanese automaker’s response to tightening emissions regulations.

The Japanese brand will unveil an electric SUV within the second half of 2020, and an electric version of the Dayz next year. Also on the horizon are hybrid versions of the Kicks crossover and the Note hatchback, while the X-Trail will also be offered as a hybrid when the updated model debuts in 2021.

A quarter of Nissan’s new vehicle sales in Japan consisted of e-Power hybrids of the Leaf fully electric model, the report said, noting that the automaker aims to expand this share to 50% in 2022. Further abroad, Nissan aims to increase its proportion of electrified vehicle sales to 50% in Europe and up to 30% in China by 2022.

To recap, the Nissan e-Power system is technically an electric vehicle powertrain as a generator that sends electricity to an electric motor. In the case of the forthcoming Kicks e-Power, a 1,198 cc three-cylinder HR12DE internal combustion engine with 79 hp and 103 Nm of torque supplies power to the EM57 electric motor, which outputs 129 hp and 254 Nm of torque to the driven wheels, according to Headlight Magazine.

This appears to be a development of the power unit in the Note e-Power, which used the 79 PS/103 Nm 1.2 litre HR12DE to supply a 109 PS/254 Nm electric motor from the previous Leaf. The range extender configuration provides the benefits of an EV, such as immediate torque from a standstill, without range anxiety or long charging times as there is no need to manually charge the battery from a plug and socket.

Closer to our region, the Kicks B-segment crossover has been slated for arrival in the Malaysian market along with the N18-generation Almera this year.