16 December 2021

Kia has taken the wraps off its new Carens, the vehicle making its global debut in India earlier today. The fourth-generation Carens marks a styling departure from the MPV-based lines of the last one, adopting a more SUV-like design tone similar to that of the India-market Hyundai Alcazar, which was introduced earlier this year.

The exterior of the three-row offering, which sits on a stretched platform from the Seltos, features styling cues from the the company’s new Opposites United design philosophy, led by a current interpretation of the Tiger Face, with the visual highlight being a daytime running light array bearing the lines of the automaker’s new Star Map signature lighting concept – sitting on top of the LED headlights, the units are bridged by a horizontal chrome garnish strip in the upper grille.

The side shows a vehicle with plenty of bulk, especially in the cab section, and wheel-arch claddings add an element of robustness to the looks. At the rear, the tail lighting section mirrors the front end, with the clusters getting the Star Map LED treatment and linked by a horizontal strip. The lower section, meanwhile, is dressed with a large chrome garnish element, which helps sport up the rear end.

Inside, the new Carens features a curved dashboard design with a wide high-gloss black panel helping to accentuate the shape and flow of the fascia. Interior highlights include a 10.25-inch HD navigation touchscreen with Next Generation Kia Connect (which will have over-the-air updates), a digital instrument display, an eight-speaker Bose Premium sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting. There’s also an air purifier system, a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, paddle shifters and ventilated front seats.

The Carens will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations. The second-row features Retractable Seatback Tables with an integrated cup holder and space to put tech gadgets, and to ease ingress into the foldable third row, the second-row seats in the seven-seat variant come with a one-touch electric fold-and-tumble function. The six-seater version, meanwhile, will feature captain chairs for second-row occupants.

In terms of powertrains, it has been reported that the Carens will utilise the 1.5 litre petrol and diesel engines from the Seltos as well as a 140 hp 1.4 litre turbo unit. As for transmissions, aside from a six-speed manual ‘box, the automaker mentioned that a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a six-speed auto gearbox will be offered, with the DCT likely to be paired with the turbo mill. The Carens will feature three drive mode options, namely Sports, Eco, and Normal.

As for safety, all variants will come equipped with six airbags, ESC, brake assist, vehicle stability management (VSM), hill-assist control (HAC), downhill brake control (DBC), front parking sensors as well as a tyre pressure monitoring system. The Carens, which rides on 16-inch five-spoke alloys, will also feature rear disc brakes as standard across the range.

The company says that the Carens will be launched in India sometime in the first quarter of next year. It will also make its way to selected markets across the globe.