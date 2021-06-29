In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 29 June 2021 5:30 pm / 1 comment

The Hyundai Alcazar, which is the Korean carmaker’s new three-row SUV model derived from the Creta, has been launched in India, where it can be configured in a variety of ways. Customers there will not only be able to choose from three trim levels (Prestige, Platinum and Signature) but also two seating setups, two engines and two transmissions.

Starting with powertrains, the Alcazar can be had with a 2.0 litre Nu four-cylinder petrol unit that serves up 159 PS at 6,500 rpm and 191 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The alternative here is a 1.5 litre U2 CRDi four-cylinder turbodiesel making 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm.

Both engines can be paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, depending on the chosen trim level and seating setup. Specific to automatic variants is a drive mode selector (Comfort, Eco and Sport), traction control modes (Snow, Sand and Mud), paddle shifters and cruise control. Regardless of configuration, all Alcazar models are front-wheel drive and come with a 50-litre fuel tank as standard.

In terms of dimensions, the Alcazar measures 4,500 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,675 mm tall and has a wheelbase the spans 2,760 mm, which Hyundai claims is the longest in the segment. For some context, a Perodua Aruz has a longer overall length (+65 mm) and is taller (+30 mm), but its width (-95 mm) and wheelbase (-75 mm) are substantially less compared to the Hyundai SUV.

Within its interior space, the Alcazar can be specified with either six or seven seats, with the former arranged in a 2-2-2 layout where the second row consists of captain chairs. Between the chairs is a centre console that has amenities like a wireless charger, storage space and cupholders. Meanwhile, the seven-seat option gets a 60:40 split-folding bench and a centre armrest instead – both seat layouts have a 50:50 split-folding third row bench.

Equipment-wise, the Prestige comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels as well as LED headlamps, DRLs, fog lamsp, positioning lamps and taillights. The kit list also includes cognac brown fabric upholstery, a seven-inch Supervision instrument cluster display, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a voice-enabled powered panoramic sunroof, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, plus keyless entry and start.

The list goes on, with other standard items being automatic air-conditioning with vents for all three rows (the third row gets a fan speed control function), an air purifier with an AQI display (automatic only), USB charging ports for all three rows, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, Hyundai Blue Link connected car system as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, along with a six-speaker Arkamys sound system.

The Platinum is the next step up and builds upon the Prestige by gaining 18-inch alloys, puddle lamps, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, leather upholstery, second-row headrest cushion, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, an eight-speaker Bose sound system and side steps (automatic only). At the top of the heap is the Signature, which adds more features to the Platinum, including dual-tone exterior design elements and ventilated front seats.

Click to enlarge

On the safety and driver assistance front, all Alcazar models come with two airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, speed alert system, speed-sensing auto door lock, emergency stop signal, a rear-view camera, Isofix chid seat anchors and automatic headlamps.

Platinum and Signature trims get additional side and curtain airbags, along with an around-view monitor, blind view monitor and height-adjustable front seatbelts, while the Signature further adds front parking sensors.

As for pricing, the Alcazar starts at 1.63 million rupees (RM91,097) for the base Prestige with the petrol-manual powertrain and seven seats, while the most expensive configuration is the Signature with the diesel-automatic powertrain and six seats that is priced at 1.999 million rupees (RM111,725).

GALLERY: Hyundai Alcazar