3 February 2020

Hyundai India has dropped a teaser on its Facebook page, signalling the arrival of the all-new Creta, which is set to be introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo on February 6. The B-segment SUV is also known as the ix25 in other markets, and it’s related to the Kia Seltos.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Creta, that’s because the model was only sold in a number of countries, namely India, China, Russia, and several South American markets. This time, the Creta/ix25 has global aspirations, so the tiny SUV is expected to be introduced in more markets.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,270 mm long, 1,780 mm wide, 1,630 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,590 mm. That makes it slightly smaller than the Seltos, and reports suggest that it will be offered with the same range of engines that are available with the Seltos.

The entry-level engine is a 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque, and there’s also a 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel unit that offers 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The top-of-the-line mill is the 1.4 litre T-GDI petrol engine with an output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, and seven-speed DCT (for the 1.4 T-GDI only).

Design-wise, the Creta looks like a shrunken version of the flagship Palisade, featuring split LED headlights with LED DRLs, halogen fog lamps, and the latest cascading grille with mesh inserts. The rear also gets the same split tail lights design as the front, while the third brake light is integrated into the tailgate. The SUV gets roof rails and skid plates, giving it a more rugged look.

No word on cabin features as yet, but premium upholstery is expected, including leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Pricing is said to be between the range of Rs 10 lakh (RM57k) to Rs 16 lakh (RM92k). More details, soon. Watch this space!