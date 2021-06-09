In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2021 4:58 pm / 0 comments

Following its debut back in April, the order books for the Hyundai Alcazar are now open in India, with customers able to place a booking with a fee of 25,000 rupees (RM1,412). The three-row SUV will be offered with a six-seat layout that includes two individual seats in the second row, or a seven-seat layout that features a bench instead.

The updated model page also gives us a look at the Alcazar’s dashboard, which is pretty much a duplicate of what you’ll find in the smaller Creta crossover. This isn’t surprising given that both models share the same K2 platform, although the Alcazar has 150 mm more wheelbase at 2,760 mm, which the company boasts is the longest in the segment.

The second-row seats feature a one-touch tilt and tumble mechanism to provide easy access to the third row, and models with the six-seat layout will come with a centre console between the two individual seats. Even more practicality comes in the form of seatback tables for second-row passengers that includes retractable cupholders and a slot to hold devices like Apple iPads.

Hyundai also provided a list of available equipment for the Alcazar, some of which can actually be considered premium, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, dual-tone leather upholstery and an air purifier system with an AQI display.

Other key selling points listed include side steps, sliding sun visors in the front row, manually operated rear window sunshades, puddle lamps with the Hyundai logo, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, and a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof. The touchscreen infotainment system on the dash also comes with Blue Link connected services like telematics and remote functions.

As for engines, the Alcazar can be specified with a 2.0 litre Nu four-cylinder petrol unit that serves up 159 PS at 6,500 rpm and 191 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The other option is a 1.5 litre U2 CRDi four-cylinder turbodiesel making 115 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm.

Both engines meet India’s BS6 emission standards and can be ordered with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission to drive the front wheels. The SUV also comes with three drive modes (Comfort, Eco and Sport) as well as three traction control modes (Snow, Sand and Mud) for drivers to choose from.