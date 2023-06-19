2023 Mazda CX-60 launched in the Philippines – 3.3T mild hybrids, 8AT, AWD; from RM231k; Malaysia next?

In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 19 June 2023 10:12 am / 1 comment

The Mazda CX-60 has made its first ASEAN debut in the Philippines where it is offered in two variants, with prices starting from 2.79 million Philippine pesos (about RM231k). The SUV was first revealed globally last March and is the brand’s first model to be built on the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture with a front-engine longitudinal, rear-wheel drive layout.

The starting price, which coincidentally also applies to the three-row CX-9 there, is for the base 3.3L 8AT AWD HEV Turbo that is powered by a 3.3 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ all-wheel drive system.

Dubbed as an e-Skyactiv G powertrain, the engine is augmented by the M Hybrid Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system that features an electric motor/generator between the engine and gearbox. This is powered by a 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery, and the total system output is 284 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm.

Also offered in the Philippines is the 3.3L 8AT AWD HEV Turbo-D Sport that retails for slightly more at PHP2.89 million (about RM238.8k). This too comes with a mild hybrid powertrain, an eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive, but the engine is an e-Skyactiv 3.3 litre inline-six turbodiesel for outputs of 254 PS at 3,750 rpm and 550 Nm from 1,500 to 2,400 rpm.

Both variants share the same top speed of 219 km/h, but the petrol version is quicker in a 0-100 km/h sprint, taking just 6.9 seconds compared to the diesel’s 7.3 seconds. The CX-60 comes standard with Mi-Drive that offers four drive modes (Normal, Sport, Off-Road and Towing), along with Off-Road Traction Assist, Kinematic Posture Control and i-Stop idling stop system.

If you’re curious where the CX-60 sits in the line-up, it goes above the current CX-5. Measuring 4,745 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,870 mm, the CX-60 is larger than the CX-5, which is 195 mm shorter and 50 mm narrower and having a wheelbase that is 170 mm shorter. Both SUVs are five-seaters and offer 570 litres of boot space with the rear seats in their default position.

The CX-60 variants are differentiated from the outside by their grilles, with the petrol version sporting a gloss black bar type insert, while the diesel option has a gloss black honeycomb structure. The exterior of the diesel variant also features black chrome accents and door handles instead of the petrol’s bright chrome applications and body-coloured door handles.

The diesel’s “dark” look is completed with 20-inch aluminium alloy wheels in a black metallic finish, while the petrol comes with a diamond cut finish for its alloys of the same size. Inside, it’s black Nappa leather and aluminium/silver accent trim for the petrol variants, with the diesel getting tan Nappa leather that is paired with quilted Leganu suede as well as graphite trim with gunmetal accents. Beyond the visual stuff, the equipment that both variants get are virtually identical.

Standard kit for the CX-60 includes adaptive LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a panoramic glass sunroof, a powered liftgate with hands-free access, powered and ventilated front seats with driver-side memory function, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, driver entry/exit system, ambient lighting, a wireless charger and keyless entry and engine start.

The Mazda Connect infotainment system is linked to a 12.3-inch touchscreen and offers wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, with a 12-speaker Bose sound system handling audio playback. The other displays in the cabin are a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a windshield-projected 10.4-inch head-up display.

Bermaz Auto Philippines offers the CX-60 in seven colours, namely Rhodium White, Soul Red Crystal, Platinum Quartz, Jet Black, Sonic Silver, Machine Gray and Deep Crystal Blue. It should be noted Machine Gray is a PHP16,800 (RM1,388) cost option, while Soul Red Crystal and Rhodium White require an additional PHP22,400 (RM1,850).

2023 Mazda CX-60 Philippines spec sheet; click to enlarge

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the CX-60 comes standard with seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control and the usual mix of passive items (ABS, DSC, hill start assist, etc.). Meanwhile, the i-Activsense provides front and rear Smart Brake Support (AEB), lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, a driver monitoring system and driver attention alert.

The CX-60 represents Mazda’s push into more premium territory that is occupied by companies like BMW – the CX-60 is priced lower than its rival, the X3, that retails from PHP3.89 million (about RM321k) in the Philippines.

For now, there’s no indication if Bermaz Motor (the official distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia) will bring the CX-60 to Malaysia. If we consider the pricing in the Philippines without any adjustments for our market, the CX-60 at PHP2.79 million (about RM231k) costs more than the highest-spec CX-5 (RM183,760.40) and CX-8 (RM213,122.80) we have here – the latter is a three-row SUV. Would such a price discourage you?

