25 April 2022

Bermaz Auto (BAuto) recently announced the graduation of 185 students from the Bermaz Apprenticeship Programme, with all graduates being placed at service centres for the three brands operated by the company: Mazda (Bermaz Motor), Peugeot (Bermaz Auto Alliance) and Kia (Dinamikjaya Motors).

The 185 graduates come from three different technical training programmes, with 68 from the Mazda Apprenticeship Programme (MAP), 60 from the Mazda Mechanic Programme (MPP) and 57 from the Body & Paint Programme (BPP).

BAuto also revealed it has upgraded the technical equipment and facilities at its Training School in Glenmarie to ensure its aftersales workforce are prepared to handle next-generation vehicles like battery electric vehicles (BEVs) as well as plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs).

According to the company, the improved BAuto Training School will provide technical and vocational education and training programmes to fit the requirements the three vehicle brands mentioned. In addition to the existing BAuto Body & Paint (BABP) and BAuto Mechanics’ Programme (BAMP), a new BAuto Mechatronics Programme (BMP) has been added that focuses on educating students on electronic and EV technologies.

BAuto has said that electrification is in its plans and preparing its workforce to handle BEVs and PHEVs is important in advance of such models being launched. The MX-30 was previewed just a few days ago and is set to go on sale later this year, while the company has said previously that is plans to bring in the Peugeot e-2008 as well.

From Kia, the Carnival, Sorento, Sportage and Niro will be launched in Malaysia over the next two years with each having at least one type of electrified powertrain, be it a hybrid, fully electric or plug-in hybrid, although certain models will come with conventional internal combustion engines.

The CX-60, which is the brand’s first model to come with a PHEV powertrain, could also be a model that comes our way, seeing how Bermaz Motor sells almost every global Mazda model here. Revealed early last month, the SUV is larger than the current CX-5 and is also available with conventional internal combustion engines and mild hybrid powertrains with four or six cylinders.

“The objective of the Bermaz Automotive technical and vocational academy is to give our young school graduates the opportunity to embark on a career in the automotive industry. This academy is also a platform for continuous training and development of our skilled human resource,” said Datuk Sri Ben Yeoh, executive chairman of BAuto.

“To upskill them to meet the demands of the next generation vehicles which focuses on green and clean technology, autonomous safety features and better connectivity. Our programs will be structured to encourage continuous learning,” he added.