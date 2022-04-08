In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 8 April 2022 10:14 am / 0 comments

Following its global debut last month, Mazda has release preliminary specifications of the CX-60 for the Japanese market. The CX-60 is one of four products that are part of the carmaker’s Large Product group, with the others being the CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90.

As a brief recap, the CX-60 measures 4,740 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,685 mm tall and packs a wheelbase of 2,870 mm. That makes it 190 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 5 mm taller than the CX-5 we have here, which also has a wheelbase of just 2,700 mm.

Despite the larger dimensions, the latest CX model only comes with five seats. Unlike the CX-5, the CX-60 is built on the brand’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture and has its engine mounted longitudinally at the front (as opposed to transversely), with drive going to the rear wheels.

On that mention, the CX-60 will be offered with four powertrains in Japan. The first is a plug-in hybrid (e-Skyactiv PHEV) that has already been announced for Europe and features a Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, an electric motor, a lithium-ion battery and i-Activ all-wheel drive. The total system output for this setup is 323 PS (319 hp or 238 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Joining the plug-in hybrid is the same Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre unit mentioned earlier, but without any of the plug-in hybrid tech to deliver 188 PS (185 hp or 138 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 250 Nm at 3,000 rpm. These outputs are identical to what you’ll find on the Japan-spec CX-5, although peak torque does arrive 1,000 rpm earlier.

The CX-60 will also be available with diesel engines in Japan, with the first being a Skyactiv-D 3.3 litre straight-six turbodiesel that serves up 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) from 4,000 to 4,200 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,500 to 3,000 rpm.

There will also be a mild hybrid version of the straight-six diesel engine called the e-Skyactiv D, which integrates Mazda’s M Hybrid Boost 48-volt electrical system to deliver 254 PS (251 hp or 187 kW) at 3,750 rpm and 550 Nm from 1,500 to 2,400 rpm. Every engine mentioned is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, although it’s not clear if AWD is an option for all.

Sales of the CX-60 will start in Japan in early fall this year, which is from September to November. Pricing and further details will be announced as we approach that time, or when an official market launch takes place. Are you hoping for the CX-60 to be brought into Malaysia?

