In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Matthew H Tong / 12 October 2021 10:29 am / 0 comments

The updated 2022 Mazda CX-5 has just been announced in Thailand. This is not the facelift version, but rather a slight rework to bring the SUV up to speed. There are four variants and three powertrains on offer, with prices starting from 1,320,000 baht (RM164k) for the entry-level model to 1,830,000 (RM228k) for the top turbocharged variant. Prices have come down between 20,000 baht (RM2,490) to 90,000 baht (RM11,205), depending on the trim.

All engines have been carried over – the two most affordable models share the same 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-pot, making 165 PS and 210 Nm of torque. Above that is the XDL variant with a 2.2 litre turbodiesel, offering 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque.

The range-topping model gets the 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder, delivering 231 PS and 420 Nm of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and GVC Plus are standard, though only the turbocharged models feature all-wheel drive.

In terms of kit, all variants get adaptive projector LED headlights with LED DRLs as standard, as well as LED combination tail lights, electrochromic rear-view mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, and powered tailgate. The infotainment display is now an eight-inch unit versus seven from before, and there is still Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Other markets like the US and UK get an even larger 10.25-inch display.

Wheel sizes range from 17 to 19 inches in diameter depending on the variant, with additional kit being a powered sunroof, Bose 10-speaker surround sound system with Audio Pilot and Centre Point programmes, Nappa leather seats with ventilation, real wood trimmings, and LED interior lighting with front and rear footwell illumination.

For safety, all but the base model get i-Activsense (Mazda’s advanced driver assist system), comprising features such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking (forward and reverse), lane keep assist, driver attention alert, rear cross-traffic alert and advanced blind spot monitoring. A 360-degree surround view camera system is available on selected variants, too.

Standard across the board are four front and rear parking sensors and six airbags. Also, six exterior colours are available, starting with Machine Grey, Soul Red Crystal, Deep Crystal Blue, Jet Black, Snowflake White Pearl, and Sonic Silver.