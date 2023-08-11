GIIAS 2023: Mazda CX-60 makes public debut – two grades; 3.3L turbo mild hybrid inline-six; from RM357k

In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 11 August 2023 11:07 am / 3 comments

The Mazda CX-60 is making its public debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), several days after it went on sale in the country. Pictured here are two versions of the SUV available, namely the Kuro Edition in Deep Crystal Blue and the Elite Edition in Platinum Quartz.

Both are priced identically at 1.1888 billion rupiah (RM357,400) but they are set apart by their exteriors. For starters, the grille on the Kuro has an insert a honeycomb pattern, while the Elite has small vertical bars instead. Elsewhere, the Kuro has darker chrome accents, black side mirror caps and 20-inch gloss black alloys compared to the brightwork on the Elite that also gets 20-inch diamond cut wheels.

Inside, the Elite being comes with white Nappa leather upholstery and maple wood trim. Meanwhile, the Kuro gets quilted Nappa leather in a tan colour to contrast its darker trim pieces. As for exterior colours, the Kuro is offered in the aforementioned Deep Crystal Blue, Rhodium White and Soul Red Crystal. The Elite is available in Platinum Quartz, Jet Black, Machine Grey and Rhodium White.

In terms of standard equipment, the CX-60 comes has two 12.3-inch displays, with one being the digital instrument cluster while the other is for the infotainment system. There’s also an Active Driving Display, which is a full-colour, windscreen-projected head-up display, adaptive LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a wireless phone charger and a powered tailgate with hands-free access.

The SUV also get the same safety and driver assistance systems, including seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control and the usual mix of passive items (ABS, DSC, hill start assist, etc.), front and rear Smart Brake Support (AEB), lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, a driver monitoring system and driver attention alert.

As for the powertrain, the CX-60 features an e-Skyactiv G 3.3 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ all-wheel drive system. The mill is augmented by a 48-volt M Hybrid Boost mild hybrid system with an electric motor/generator between the engine and gearbox. Said electric motor is connected to a 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery, with the entire system providing 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm.

With the CX-60 already on sale in the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia, perhaps we too will welcome the five-seat SUV in the future. Given its premium positioning, the model should be priced higher up in the range, as it is in neighbouring markets.

