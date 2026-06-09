2026 Mazda CX-60 3.3G AWD in Malaysia – 3.3T inline-six with mild hybrid; fr RM253k, RM52k more than 2.5L

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / June 9 2026 11:03 am

As announced recently, Bermaz Motor will introduce a new variant of the Mazda CX-60 at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) called the 3.3G AWD. Ahead of this, the company has released full specifications and pricing for the upcoming range-topper in the CX-60 line-up.

First, some backstory. The CX-60 made its global debut in March 2022 and is part of Mazda’s Large Product group. The first to be built on the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture, it features a front-engine longitudinal layout and rear-wheel drive. In addition to familiar inline-four engines, the CX-60 was also announced with inline-six mills as well as a plug-in hybrid system.

In Malaysia, the CX-60 was previewed at the previous KLIMS in 2024 with an inline-six engine before it was officially launched last September. When it went on sale, the CX-60 was offered in a sole 2.5G 2WD High variant that currently retails for RM200,510.40 on-the-road without insurance.

That variant features Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine rated at 191 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) and 261 Nm of torque, which is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission to send drive to the rear wheels.

The new 3.3G AWD High Plus, as it is officially listed, gets the inline-six engine that some have asked for when the CX-60 launched here. The 3.3 litre petrol engine is turbocharged and serves up 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm from 2,300 to 3,500 rpm on its own.

It is assisted by M Hybrid Boost, a 48-volt mild hybrid system featuring an integrated starter generator rated at 16 PS (16 hp or 12 kW) and 153 Nm – this is linked to a 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery. Like the 2.5G 2WD High, the 3.3G AWD High Plus also gets an eight-speed auto but drive is routed to all four wheels via Mazda’s i-Activ AWD system.

In terms of kit, both the new and current variants of the CX-60 share many items but there are some differences. We should also point out that there are two versions (internally codenamed KMES RA6 and RA7) of 3.3G AWD High Plus, each with specific touches to set them apart.

To start, all variants of the CX-60 come fitted with 20-inch alloy wheels. However, the wheels on the 2.5G 2WD High have a silver metallic finish, while they are either black metallic (RA6) or machined black (RA7) for the 3.3G AWD High Plus. Tyres are 235/50 profile across the board, with i-Stop and Kinematic Posture Control also standard.

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Other shared items on the list include LED headlamps and taillights with signature illumination, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry and start, a panoramic sunroof with sliding and tilt glass, front and rear parking sensors, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a windshield-projected head-up display, paddle shifters, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a 10-way powered driver’s seat, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and a wireless charger.

In the 2.5G 2WD High, you get black leather upholstery, but the 3.3G AWD High Plus gets fancier Nappa leather in a Tan (RA6) or Pure White (RA7) colour. Going with the Tan option also nets you a two-tone leather steering wheel instead of the standard black in other variants. The presence of all-wheel drive also means the higher-end variant gains an Off-road drive mode in addition to Normal and Sport.

Additionally, the front passenger seat in the 3.3G AWD High Plus has 10-way adjustability instead of eight, and both front seats come with a ventilation function that the now-base variant lacks. On the driving front, hill descent control is standard on the top variant but not available with the base option.

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No differences when it comes to safety and driver assistance functions, as all CX-60 variants get seven airbags, the usual array of passive systems, adaptive LED headlamps, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, emergency lane keeping assist, driver attention alert, front and rear Smart Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking), Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) with stop and go as well as high-speed Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS).

So, how much more willing you paying for the privilege to own a Mazda with an inline-six engine? Well, the 3.3G AWD High Plus goes for RM252,872.80 regardless if you go with the Tan or Pure White interior, so you’re looking at a premium of RM52,362.40 over the 2.5G 2WD High – both continue to be fully imported (CBU) SUVs from Japan.

As before, the CX-60 comes with a five-year, 100,000-km manufacturer’s warranty and free service package. Returning colour options include Rhodium White, Zircon Sand, Platinum Quartz, Soul Red Crystal and Jet Black, with Machine Gray being a new addition that is exclusive to the 3.3G AWD High Plus.

GALLERY: 2026 Mazda CX-60 Malaysian brochure and price list

GALLERY: Mazda CX-60 preview at KLIMS 2024

GALLERY: 2025 Mazda CX-60 2.5G 2WD High

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