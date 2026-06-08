Third-gen Mazda CX-5 and CX-60 3.3G AWD to make Malaysian debut at KLIMS 2026, pre-launch pricing

More new cars lined up for debut at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026, this time from Mazda. Bermaz has announced that the all-new Mazda CX-5 and the Mazda CX-60 3.3G AWD will be making their Malaysian debuts at the show, which will be held from June 12-21 at MITEC, KL.
“A new chapter of Mazda is about to arrive. Experience ‘Soul of Motion’ — Mazda’s signature design philosophy that blends stunning craftsmanship, dynamic performance, and driving emotion into every detail. Get an exclusive first look at the All-New Mazda CX-5 and the New Mazda CX-60 3.3G AWD and be among the first to discover the future of Mazda,” the caption reads.
The big one is the CX-5. Finally, we’re now looking at the third-generation of Mazda’s popular C-segment SUV, which made its global debut in July 2025. We already know that the new CX-5 will be launched in the third quarter of this year, so a KLIMS preview with ‘access to exclusive pre-launch pricing’ falls nicely in the plans.
The new CX-5 will kick off as a CBU import from Japan, with a 2.5L engine. This means that it will have a relatively high price tag, but sales of the CKD locally assembled second-generation is set to continue alongside the new one, with a 2.0L engine, so it’ll be quite interesting to see two generations in the same showroom.
Anyway, the new CX-5 is larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,690 mm long (+140 mm) and 1,860 mm wide (+20 mm), with a wheelbase of 2,815 mm (+115 mm). It might look familiar at a glance, but the new car is distinctive at the back (Mazda is now spelled out) and inside, where a big touchscreen takes centrestage – full gallery here.
Meanwhile, the CX-60 3.3G AWD is a more premium variant of the CX-60 2.5L 2WD High that was launched here in September 2025. As suggested by the model name, the new one is powered by a 3.3-litre engine. This e-Skyactiv G 3.3L turbocharged inline-six is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ AWD.
The big engine is augmented by a 48-volt M Hybrid Boost mild hybrid system with an electric motor/generator situated between the engine and gearbox. The e-motor is connected to a 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery, with the combined system providing 284 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm.
By the way, the CX-60 sits on Mazda’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture for larger models, and the engine is longitudinally mounted with rear-wheel-drive as default. Compared to the second-generation CX-5 on sale today, the two-row CX-60 is 195 mm longer and 50 mm wider, with a 170 mm longer wheelbase. The 2.5L model is priced at RM200,510, so expect the 3.3L to have a price tag that’s a fair bit higher.
GALLERY: Third-generation Mazda CX-5 at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show
GALLERY: Mazda CX-60 2.5L 2WD High in Malaysia
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Comments
Come on Mazda better launch the future CX-5 together with the next Generation Skyactiv Z instead of the G which was released decades ago.
lovely jap car, must buy this if u r smart, also avoid cina brand
still using the same junk skyactiv 2.5L engine with expensive roadtax but puny 150bhp .
if not for chinese brands, Malaysian will still pay yahudi price for jap trash
the cx60 need that 3.3 turbo engine…..but the problem is, how much the road tax will be? wish mazda just plonk the 2.5 Turbo in it soo that the road tax is not too high. the current 2.5 NA is too underpowered for the heavy CX60
I don’t think the class buyer of this price range car would even be care about how much roadtax fee gonna cost at this point….
Better quality than kete topu
Poor fuel economy and anemic AF powertrain. Come and defend this BS decision, Mazda fanbois! What handling is there to speak of when you’re going slow like turtle into corners anyway?
peppa, calling pepa
what slow are you talking abt? the cx60 is with the 3.3 turbo petrol…284ps & 450nm! thats huge power!
comedy car. you must absolutely hate xpeng, zeekr, byd and tesla to buy this rubbish. If you buy this car vs a Tesla or zeekr at that price you better go back to pre-school and redo your education.
So, instead of this precious ICE car which also one of the best premium luxury car in the market with superb level ride & handling performance, you want me to choose among all those electric shitbox models that have no soul(if you want total silentness comfort, go get a Rolls Royce level of car), no practicality(need to charge at least , at least 10 times longer than what time ICE needed to full charge from 0% with the latest and greatest EV charging tech there is currently).
You must be one of those insanely blind EV licker slave hyping up extremely.
I tell you what this EV madness need to stop now before it’s too late…
“ so it’ll be quite interesting to see two generations in the same showroom.” Actually it’s embarrassing to see two generations in the same showroom except for final stock clearance of the precious generation.
not to fault Mazda but whatever BAuto touches will be DOA.