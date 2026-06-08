Third-gen Mazda CX-5 and CX-60 3.3G AWD to make Malaysian debut at KLIMS 2026, pre-launch pricing

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Danny Tan / June 8 2026 12:43 pm

More new cars lined up for debut at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026, this time from Mazda. Bermaz has announced that the all-new Mazda CX-5 and the Mazda CX-60 3.3G AWD will be making their Malaysian debuts at the show, which will be held from June 12-21 at MITEC, KL.

“A new chapter of Mazda is about to arrive. Experience ‘Soul of Motion’ — Mazda’s signature design philosophy that blends stunning craftsmanship, dynamic performance, and driving emotion into every detail. Get an exclusive first look at the All-New Mazda CX-5 and the New Mazda CX-60 3.3G AWD and be among the first to discover the future of Mazda,” the caption reads.

The big one is the CX-5. Finally, we’re now looking at the third-generation of Mazda’s popular C-segment SUV, which made its global debut in July 2025. We already know that the new CX-5 will be launched in the third quarter of this year, so a KLIMS preview with ‘access to exclusive pre-launch pricing’ falls nicely in the plans.

The new CX-5 will kick off as a CBU import from Japan, with a 2.5L engine. This means that it will have a relatively high price tag, but sales of the CKD locally assembled second-generation is set to continue alongside the new one, with a 2.0L engine, so it’ll be quite interesting to see two generations in the same showroom.

Anyway, the new CX-5 is larger than its predecessor, measuring 4,690 mm long (+140 mm) and 1,860 mm wide (+20 mm), with a wheelbase of 2,815 mm (+115 mm). It might look familiar at a glance, but the new car is distinctive at the back (Mazda is now spelled out) and inside, where a big touchscreen takes centrestage – full gallery here.

Meanwhile, the CX-60 3.3G AWD is a more premium variant of the CX-60 2.5L 2WD High that was launched here in September 2025. As suggested by the model name, the new one is powered by a 3.3-litre engine. This e-Skyactiv G 3.3L turbocharged inline-six is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ AWD.

The big engine is augmented by a 48-volt M Hybrid Boost mild hybrid system with an electric motor/generator situated between the engine and gearbox. The e-motor is connected to a 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery, with the combined system providing 284 PS from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm.

By the way, the CX-60 sits on Mazda’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture for larger models, and the engine is longitudinally mounted with rear-wheel-drive as default. Compared to the second-generation CX-5 on sale today, the two-row CX-60 is 195 mm longer and 50 mm wider, with a 170 mm longer wheelbase. The 2.5L model is priced at RM200,510, so expect the 3.3L to have a price tag that’s a fair bit higher.

GALLERY: Third-generation Mazda CX-5 at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show

GALLERY: Mazda CX-60 2.5L 2WD High in Malaysia

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