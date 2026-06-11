2026 Mazda CX-5 previewed in Malaysia – RM170k est, third-generation SUV open for booking from June 12

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / June 11 2026 10:20 am

The third-generation Mazda CX-5 has arrived in Malaysia for its first official preview at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), almost a year after the SUV made its global debut last June.

If you’re interested, you can place a booking for the latest CX-5 starting from tomorrow (June 12, 2026), although Bermaz Motor isn’t revealing when a launch will take place. If we refer back to our report from November 2025, the company said the SUV is set to arrive in the third quarter of 2026, which is from July to September. The all-important price? It’s an estimated figure from RM170k for now, according to Bermaz Motor.

At the time, the company also said the CX-5 will arrive as a fully-imported (CBU) model first before local assembly (CKD) starts “about 12-16 months” later. Bermaz Auto executive chairman Tan Sri Ben Yeoh also pointed out that both the second- and third-generation CX-5 will be sold concurrently.

This will entail some changes, with the older model (currently CKD) likely to lose its 2.5 litre engine and only offered with a 2.0 litre unit. The newer CX-5, Yeoh said, will only be offered with a 2.5 litre engine, presumably the newer e-Skyactiv G mill that is a naturally-aspirated petrol inline-four with a 24-volt mild hybrid system making 141 PS and 238 Nm.

This drives the front wheels via a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission. The new CX-5 also benefits from a new brake-by-wire system and some chassis and suspension tweaks to improve handling and ride comfort. The unit on display also comes with all-wheel drive but Bermaz Motor says final specifications may differ come launch day.

As you can see, the new CX-5 looks vaguely similar to its predecessor but break out the measuring tape and you’ll find it is a much larger vehicle. Measuring 4,690 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,695 mm tall, the new car is 115 mm longer, 15 mm wider and 15 mm taller than the second-generation model. The increased footprint is accompanied by a wheelbase that spans 2,815 mm, which is a considerable 115 mm longer than the older car.

Styling-wise, the brand’s signature Kodo design gets refreshed following the ‘Wearable Gear’ concept, which sees a black frame underneath the large seven-point grille connecting the slim headlamps that now feature stacked daytime running lights.

Elsewhere, you’ll find gently squared-off wheel arches and less slope to the roofline, while the L-shaped taillights at the rear are reminiscent of those on the CX-60 and CX-80. No Mazda badge at the back either, with the brand script placed on the tailgate, accompanied by a pair of visible tailpipes.

Inside, the CX-5 joins the minimalism trend by integrating almost all vehicle functions into its massive infotainment touchscreen, a move that customers apparently preferred. By the way, that central display comes in 12.9- or 15.6-inch sizes, the latter found in the preview car that also gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

While we wave goodbye to the commander knob (enables a wireless charger to be fitted) and the proprietary Mazda Connect it controlled, the CX-5’s infotainment is thoroughly modern and built on Android Automotive OS, so you get many Google services to fiddle with, like you would in other Google built-in cars.

In 2026, the second-generation CX-5 is offered in three variants starting the 2.0G 2WD Mid that is priced at RM135,469.20 on-the-road without insurance. This is followed by the 2.0G 2WD High at RM147,469.20 as well as the 2.5G 2WD High at RM164,960.40 – premium colours cost an additional RM3,300. Given the estimated price, are you interested?

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