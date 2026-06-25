2026 Mazda CX-5 records 10k bookings in Japan within a month of launch – five times the monthly sales target

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / June 25 2026 12:24 pm

While we wait for the third-generation Mazda CX-5 to go on sale in Malaysia, the SUV is attracting a lot of attention in Japan. Since going on sale there on May 21 this year, Mazda has recorded over 10,000 orders as of June 23, 2026.

According to the Japanese carmaker, this is more than five times the monthly sales target of 2,000 units set for the model. It’s worth noting that Mazda currently sells both the third- and second-generation CX-5 in Japan, which is also what will happen in Malaysia.

Pricing for the latest CX-5 in Japan ranges from 3.3 million to 4,306,500 yen (about RM84k to RM109k) inclusive of the country’s 10% consumption tax. Customers there can choose from S, G and L grades, all featuring an e-Skyactive G powertrain with a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine.

The mill (codenamed PY-VPH) runs on the Miller cycle and serves up 178 PS (176 hp or 131 kW) from 6,000 to 6,200 rpm and 237 Nm of torque from 3,800 to 4,000 rpm – higher than stated during the global debut. It is augmented by a 24-volt mild hybrid system featuring an integrated-starter generator motor rated at 6.5 PS (5.4 hp or 4 kW) and 60.5 Nm, which provides torque assist when setting off as well as smoother i-Stop (idling technology) functionality.

A six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission is standard, and customers have the option of front- or all-wheel drive across all grade. Mazda pointed out that the top-of-the-line L is the most popular grade, accounting for 65% of orders. Meanwhile, the mid-range G made up 32% of orders while it is just 3% for the base S.

As for the older CX-5, it comes in three grades (i Selection, Black Selection and Sports Apperance), all with a six-speed auto. The first two grades are powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.0 litre NA inline-four petrol engine (codenamed PE-VPS) making 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 199 Nm, with a choice of FWD or AWD.

The Sport Appearance gets the 2.5-litre version of the e-Skyactiv G (codenamed PY-RPS) that either makes 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 252 Nm with FWD, or 188 PS (185 hp or 138 kW) and 250 with AWD.

There’s also a Skyactiv-D inline-four turbodiesel engine with 2.2 litres of displacement making 200 PS (197 hp or 147 kW) and 450 Nm. This is also paired with a six-speed auto and comes in four grades, three of which are identical to the petrol version, with the fourth called the Drive Edition. Pricing for the second-generation CX-5 with a petrol engine is between 2,810,500 and 3,812,600 yen (RM71k and RM97k), while the diesel is between 3,129,500 and 4,132,700 yen (RM80k and RM105k).

GALLERY: Third-generation Mazda CX-5 at Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show 2026

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