Bermaz Auto to CKD third-gen Mazda CX-5 in FY2027 – Mazda 3 1.5L High Plus launching in October 2025

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / September 19 2025 10:42 am

According to a market insight report by Maybank Investment Bank, Bermaz Auto is working to broaden Mazda’s range in Malaysia with upcoming models. These include the all-new CX-5, which is apparently slated for local assembly (CKD) sometime in financial year 2027 ending April 30, 2028 – the company is currently in financial year 2026 ending April 30, 2027.

First revealed in July this year, the third-generation CX-5 is a larger SUV than its predecessor, measuring in at 4,690 mm long (+115 mm), 1,860 mm wide (+15 mm), 1,695 mm tall (+15 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,775 mm (+75 mm). The new body is styled following a new ‘Wearable Gear’ concept, with the end result being familiar but evolved from the outgoing model.

Big changes on the inside too, with a large touchscreen measuring up to 15.6 inches being the focal point of a redesigned dashboard. This integrates many vehicle functions, including the air-conditioning, which sees a lot fewer physical controls elsewhere.

At present, the latest CX-5 is introduced with just an e-Skyactiv G mild hybrid engine, a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four unit making 141 PS and 238 Nm. Augmented by a 24-volt mild hybrid system, the mill is paired with a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

Other models mentioned in the Maybank report dated September 17, 2025 are the CX-80, which has already been launched, and a new B-segment SUV. The latter is targeted to launch in FY28 ending April 30, 2029 and will apparently be a CKD offering as well. Little is known about the upcoming compact SUV, but it could be related to an announcement from February this year, in which Mazda said it would invest significantly in Thailand to develop a manufacturing hub for new compact SUVs.

Meanwhile, CIMB Securities reports on September 12, 2025 that the new Mazda 3 1.5L will be launched in October this year. This likely refers to the 1.5L High Plus variant that has been open for bookings since June this year. Estimated to retail at RM119,620 (OTR without insurance), the variant brings back a 1.5L option, one that improves upon the previous 1.5L Mid with a full ADAS suite.

