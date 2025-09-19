Bermaz Auto to CKD third-gen Mazda CX-5 in FY2027 – Mazda 3 1.5L High Plus launching in October 2025

According to a market insight report by Maybank Investment Bank, Bermaz Auto is working to broaden Mazda’s range in Malaysia with upcoming models. These include the all-new CX-5, which is apparently slated for local assembly (CKD) sometime in financial year 2027 ending April 30, 2028 – the company is currently in financial year 2026 ending April 30, 2027.
First revealed in July this year, the third-generation CX-5 is a larger SUV than its predecessor, measuring in at 4,690 mm long (+115 mm), 1,860 mm wide (+15 mm), 1,695 mm tall (+15 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,775 mm (+75 mm). The new body is styled following a new ‘Wearable Gear’ concept, with the end result being familiar but evolved from the outgoing model.
Big changes on the inside too, with a large touchscreen measuring up to 15.6 inches being the focal point of a redesigned dashboard. This integrates many vehicle functions, including the air-conditioning, which sees a lot fewer physical controls elsewhere.
At present, the latest CX-5 is introduced with just an e-Skyactiv G mild hybrid engine, a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four unit making 141 PS and 238 Nm. Augmented by a 24-volt mild hybrid system, the mill is paired with a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission driving the front wheels.
Other models mentioned in the Maybank report dated September 17, 2025 are the CX-80, which has already been launched, and a new B-segment SUV. The latter is targeted to launch in FY28 ending April 30, 2029 and will apparently be a CKD offering as well. Little is known about the upcoming compact SUV, but it could be related to an announcement from February this year, in which Mazda said it would invest significantly in Thailand to develop a manufacturing hub for new compact SUVs.
Meanwhile, CIMB Securities reports on September 12, 2025 that the new Mazda 3 1.5L will be launched in October this year. This likely refers to the 1.5L High Plus variant that has been open for bookings since June this year. Estimated to retail at RM119,620 (OTR without insurance), the variant brings back a 1.5L option, one that improves upon the previous 1.5L Mid with a full ADAS suite.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
The article did not even quote the power specs of the 1.5L engine originally only sold for Mazda 2 for fearing backlash.
Don’t bother with the Mazda 3 1.5L. It’s cheap but underpowered. If you can’t afford the Mazda 3 2.0L, look elsewhere.
can bermaz survive till 27/28 with the current trajectory of their share price? xpeng is not selling as well its china competitors b** and p*****
if they do end up building the cars here, they need to keep the features and specs of the cars as of launch. the only acceptable deviation is if they add more features and not delete them. for the cx-80, they need to keep the camel interior (or at least keep it as an option). but i can foresee that it will just end up being offered in black only once it’s ckd…also for the cars to be built here, they should pack it to the brim with features. what we want is more affordable cars but it should not come at the cost of features, especially the safety features.