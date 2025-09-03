Mazda CX-80 launched in Malaysia – 328 PS/500 Nm 2.5L PHEV six-seater SUV, 65 km EV range; RM332k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mazda / by Mick Chan / September 3 2025 11:00 am

Joining the Mazda CX-60 in today’s double launch by Mazda Malaysia is the six-seater CX-80, which arrives in sole Skyactiv-G 2.5L PHEV AWD High Plus guise, which goes on sale at RM331,610 on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

This means the deployment of a petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain for the six-seater SUV. This is comprised of a 2,488 cc naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder petrol engine that outputs 191 PS at 6,000 rpm and 261 Nm at 4,000 rpm, joined by a 172 hp (175 PS)/270 Nm electric motor located between the engine and the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Combined, the PHEV powertrain delivers 323 hp (328 PS) and 500 Nm of torque, propelling the CX-80 to a top speed of 195 km/h. The e-motor is powered by a 17.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, which offers a pure battery range of 65 km on the NEDC test cycle, and this can be charged at up to 7.2 kW AC to attain a full, 0-100% charge in two hours and 30 minutes.

Underpinning the CX-80 is the Japanese manufacturer’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture for its “large product” platform with a longitudinally mounted engine and rear-wheel-drive layout, which forms the basis of the five-seater CX-60 also launched in Malaysia today.

Mazda CX-80 price list for Malaysia – click to enlarge

Measuring 4,995 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,705 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,120 mm, the CX-80 slots in between the CX-9 (5,075 mm) and the CX-8 (4,900 mm) for overall length, while exceeding the 2,930 mm wheelbase of both the CX-9 and CX-8. The CX-80 has 175 mm of ground clearance, like the CX-60, though the three-row, plug-in hybrid CX-80 is heavier at 2,342 kg.

Like the CX-60 that shares its architecture, the CX-80 brings a suspension layout comprised of double wishbones in front and a multi-link setup at the rear. Similarly, steering on the CX-80 is electrically power-assisted, and braking is by ventilated disc brakes front and rear.

Wheels for the CX-80 2.5L PHEV AWD High Plus are 20-inch alloys shod in tyres measuring 235/50R20. While the CX-60 gets a space-saver spare wheel, the three-row CX-80 does without, and instead brings a tyre repair kit.

Lighting on the CX-80 2.5L PHEV AWD High Plus is comprised of automatic, self-levelling LED headlamps with LED DRLs, along with LED combination tail lamps with LED reverse lights.

Inside, the six-seater CX-80 gets a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and a driver personalisation system along with an electrically adjustable steering column, while the front passenger gets a 10-way power-adjustable seat.

The second row of the CX-80 houses a pair of captain seats with heating, ventilation and power reclining, and these also get a centre console; the third-row is a pair of 50:50 split-folding seats. As with the five-seater CX-60, the three-row CX-80 gets one-touch power-operated windows with anti-pinch all around; upholstery is by Nappa leather, in tan for the Malaysian market.

Infotainment for the CX-80 2.5L PHEV AWD High Plus brings a 12.3-inch unit accessed via the Multi-Function Commander Control unit with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, and driver instrumentation is by a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel with head-up display.

As on the CX-60 in Malaysia, audio in the CX-80 2.5L PHEV AWD High Plus is a 12-speaker Bose system, while device connectivity is by six USB-C ports along with a wireless device charger. In-cabin power supply is by a 12-volt socket in the centre console, and another in the luggage compartment.

Advanced driving assistance systems in the CX-80 2.5L PHEV AWD High Plus include adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, cruising and traffic support, smart brake support, driver attention alert with driver monitoring, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear cross-traffic alert, and blind spot monitoring.

Also on are hill launch assist, auto hold, emergency stop signal, stability control, traction control, ABS, EBD and brake assist, as on the CX-60; added here to the CX-80 is off-road traction assist. Airbag count is seven in total, comprised of units for the driver and front passenger, front side, front and rear curtain, and driver’s knees.

In Malaysia, the Mazda CX-80 2.5L PHEV AWD High Plus is covered by a five-year, 100,000 km manufacturer’s warranty and includes a five-year, 100,000 km complimentary maintenance package. Priced at RM331,610 on-the-road without insurance, the CX-80 is offered in Malaysia in Melting Copper Metallic, Rhodium White, Artisan Red, Platinum Quartz, and Jet Black.

Mazda CX-80 brochure

Mazda CX-80, official images

