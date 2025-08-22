Mazda CX-80 confirmed for Malaysia – three-row SUV slots in above the CX-60; launch happening soon?

Mazda Malaysia took to Facebook to confirm the imminent arrival of the Mazda CX-80, which it previewed at last year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS). The larger sibling to the yet-to-be-launched CX-60 made its global debut in April 2024 and is a member of the brand’s Large Product group, with a Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture featuring a front-engine longitudinal layout and rear-wheel drive.
Just how much larger is the CX-80? At 4,995 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,710 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 3,120 mm, it is 250 mm longer overall, 24 mm higher and has a 250 mm longer wheelbase than the CX-60 – both share the same width.
The CX-80’s wheelbase is superior to the two three-row Mazda SUVs currently on sale here, namely the CX-8 and CX-9, that have 2,930 mm between their front and rear wheels. However, the CX-9 has the longest overall length at 5,075 mm – the CX-8 is 4,900 mm long.
Depending on the market it is sold in, the CX-80 is offered with a variety of powertrains covering petrol, diesel, mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Here’s an overview what’s available in some markets:
Japan
2.5 litre e-Skyactiv-PHEV naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol with plug-in hybrid system
- Engine output: 192 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 261 Nm at 4,000 rpm
- Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, AWD
- Electric motor output: 175 PS (173 hp or 129 kW) and 270 Nm
- Total system output: 328 PS (323 hp or 241 kW) and 500 Nm
- Battery: 17.8 kWh lithium-ion
- Electric driving range: 67 km, WLTC
3.3 litre e-Skyactiv-D inline-six turbodiesel with 48V mild hybrid system
- Output: 254 PS (251 hp or 187 kW) and 550 Nm
- Electric motor output: 16 PS (16 hp or 12 kW) and 153 Nm
- Battery: 0.33 kWh lithium-ion
- Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; AWD
3.3 litre Skyactiv-D turbocharged inline-six diesel
- Output: 231 PS (228 hp or 170 kW) and 500 Nm
- Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; RWD or AWD
New Zealand
2.5 litre e-Skyactiv-PHEV naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol with plug-in hybrid system
- Engine output: 192 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 261 Nm at 4,000 rpm
- Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, AWD
- Electric motor output: 175 PS (173 hp or 129 kW) and 270 Nm
- Total system output: 328 PS (323 hp or 241 kW) and 500 Nm
- Battery: 17.8 kWh lithium-ion
- Electric driving range: 59 km, WLTP
3.3 litre e-Skyactiv-G turbocharged inline-six petrol with 48V mild hybrid system
- Output: 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) and 450 Nm
- Electric motor output: 16 PS (16 hp or 12 kW) and 153 Nm
- Battery: 0.33 kWh lithium-ion
- Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; AWD
Australia
2.5 litre e-Skyactiv-PHEV naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol with plug-in hybrid system
- Engine output: 192 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 261 Nm at 4,000 rpm
- Transmission: Eight-speed automatic, AWD
- Electric motor output: 175 PS (173 hp or 129 kW) and 270 Nm
- Total system output: 328 PS (323 hp or 241 kW) and 500 Nm
- Battery: 17.8 kWh lithium-ion
- Electric driving range: 65 km, ADR 81/02
3.3 litre e-Skyactiv-G turbocharged inline-six petrol with 48V mild hybrid system
- Output: 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) and 450 Nm
- Electric motor output: 16 PS (16 hp or 12 kW) and 153 Nm
- Battery: 0.33 kWh lithium-ion
- Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; AWD
3.3 litre e-Skyactiv-D inline-six turbodiesel with 48V mild hybrid system
- Output: 254 PS (251 hp or 187 kW) and 550 Nm
- Electric motor output: 16 PS (16 hp or 12 kW) and 153 Nm
- Battery: 0.33 kWh lithium-ion
- Transmission: Eight-speed automatic; AWD
Depending on the variant and configuration, the CX-80 can be had with either six seats featuring a 2-2-2 layout and captain seats in the second row, or seven seats where the second row sports a 60:40 split-folding bench instead – the third row is a 50:50 split-folding bench.
The CX-60 is estimated to sell for RM200,510.40 on-the-road without insurance, and we expect the CX-80 with its larger size to cost more. Aside from its longer body, both cars look rather similar front and rear, and the same is true of the interior design as well.
