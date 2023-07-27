2023 Mazda CX-60 launched in Indonesia – 3.3L mild hybrid turbo inline-6 petrol; two grades; from RM358k

In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 27 July 2023 4:52 pm / 1 comment

Indonesia is the next ASEAN country to welcome the Mazda CX-60, which has already been launched in the Philippines and Singapore. The five-seat SUV is being offered in two grades – Kuro Design and Elite Design – both carrying the same price tag of 1.1888 billion rupiah (about RM358k).

The powertrain used is identical too, with an e-Skyactiv G 3.3 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine being paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ all-wheel drive system. The mill is augmented by a 48-volt mild hybrid system dubbed M Hybrid Boost that features an electric motor/generator between the engine and gearbox.

The electric motor is connected to a 0.33-kWh lithium-ion battery, with the entire system providing 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) from 5,000 to 6,000 rpm and 450 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm. This setup is identical to what’s available in the Philippines, although Indonesia doesn’t get a turbodiesel option or even a purely naturally-aspirated engine, the latter being what Singapore gets.

One way to tell the two grades apart is by looking at the front grille, with the Kuro sporting an insert featuring a honeycomb pattern while the Elite has vertical bars instead. There’s also more brightwork on the Elite’s exterior to complement its 20-inch diamond cut wheels compared to the Kuro’s dark exterior trim and 20-inch gloss black alloys.

These opposing themes apply to the interior as well, with the Elite being equipped with white Nappa leather upholstery and maple wood trim. Meanwhile, the Kuro gets quilted Nappa leather in a tan colour to contrast its darker trim pieces. As for exterior colours, the six available options are Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic, Rhodium White Metallic, Platinum Quartz Metallic, Deep Crystal Blue Mica and Jet Black Mica.

In terms of kit, the Indonesian-spec CX-60 comes standard with two 12.3-inch displays, with one being the digital instrument cluster while the other is for the infotainment system. There’s also an Active Driving Display, which is a full-colour, windscreen-projected head-up display, adaptive LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a wireless phone charger and a powered tailgate with hands-free access.

Both variants also get the same safety and driver assistance systems, including seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill descent control and the usual mix of passive items (ABS, DSC, hill start assist, etc.), front and rear Smart Brake Support (AEB), lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, a driver monitoring system and driver attention alert.

Just like in Singapore, the CX-60 is now the most expensive Mazda model available in Indonesia. Over in the Philippines, the CX-60’s starting price is tied with the three-row CX-9 – both sell for more than every other Mazda model sold there. There’s no word on when and if the CX-60 will be launched in Malaysia, but given its positioning as more luxurious offering, we can expect it to command quite a premium.

GALLERY: 2022 Mazda CX-60

