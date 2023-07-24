2023 Mazda CX-60 launched in Singapore – 2.5L NA only; more expensive than CX-8; SGD279k with COE

In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 24 July 2023 3:47 pm / 0 comments

Singapore is the second ASEAN country after the Philippines to launch the Mazda CX-60, which is available in a sole variant priced at SGD278,888 (about RM959k) inclusive of Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

While the Philippines gets the CX-60 with a choice of two 3.3 litre turbocharged mild hybrid engines (petrol and diesel), both of which are all-wheel drive, the SUV in Singapore is exclusively rear-wheel drive and powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine.

In the country’s Enhanced Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) that is in effect from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2023, the CX-60 sits in the C1 banding, so it is subject to a SGD15,000 (about RM52k) surcharge.

The Skyactiv-G mill is rated 191 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 261 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm – slightly higher outputs than in Japan – and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The CX-60 is the brand’s first model to be built on the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture with a front-engine longitudinal, rear-wheel drive layout.

In terms of kit, the Singapore-spec CX-60 comes standard with 20-inch wheels (with 235/50 profile tyres), adaptive LED headlamps, a powered tailgate with hands-free access, a power sliding panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a windscreen-projected head-up display, a 12.3-inch infotainment display (with wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), a 12-speaker Bose sound system, leather upholstery, keyless entry and start as well as powered front seats.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the SUV comes with front and rear parking sensors, seven airbags, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, a blind spot monitor, front and rear cross traffic alert, a 360-degree camera with see-through view, front and rear autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Customers can choose from eight body colours, namely Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic, Rhodium White Metallic, Platinum Quartz Metallic, Sonic Silver Metallic, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Jet Black Mica and Arctic White. Meanwhile, interior colours are Greige and Black.

With its introduction, the CX-60 is now the most expensive Mazda model available in Singapore based on the price list on the local website. Disregarding models listed as “price on application” like the CX-30 and MX-5 RF, only the CX-8 in its six-seat configuration comes close to the CX-60 with an asking price of SGD256,888 (about RM883k).

As for Malaysia, there’s no official confirmation from Bermaz Motor (the official distributor of Mazda vehicles in Malaysia) that the CX-60 will be launched here. Given its positioning as a more premium offering, it should be priced more than the three-row CX-8 we have here despite being a five-seater, if true.

GALLERY: 2022 Mazda CX-60

