In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 30 November 2022 3:45 pm / 2 comments

Mazda Australia has revealed pricing for the 2023 CX-60, which is set to arrive in the country in June next year. As reported previously, the brand’s new SUV that is part of its Large Product group will be offered with three powertrains, including two mild hybrids and a plug-in hybrid.

The first of the two mild hybrids is based on a 3.3 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol unit (branded e-Skyactiv G) that serves up 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) at 5,000 rpm and 450 Nm from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm. This allows a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds, which the carmaker says is a full 0.8 seconds quicker than a CX-5 with a 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder mill.

It is joined by a straight-six turbodiesel with the same 3.3 litres of capacity (branded e-Skyactiv D) that makes 254 PS (251 hp or 187 kW) at 3,750 rpm and 550 Nm from 1,500 to 2,400 rpm. Both feature Mazda’s M Hybrid Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system, which also features an electric motor/generator between the engine and standard eight-speed automatic transmission. Also included is a rear-biased all-wheel drive system, with the whole setup linked to the Mi-Drive that offers four drive modes, namely Normal, Sport, Off-Road and Towing.

The plug-in hybrid – a first for Mazda – is made up of a Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 192 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 261 Nm of torque. Between the engine and eight-speed automatic transmission is an electric motor rated 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 250 Nm, which contributes to a total system output of 327 PS (323 hp or 241 kW) and 500 Nm.

As the most powerful road-going Mazda to date, the CX-60 with the PHEV powertrain gets from 0-100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. It also provides a fuel consumption of 2.1 l/100 km and has an electric-only range of up to 76 km at speeds of up to 100 km/h. The latter is thanks to the 355-volt, 17.8-kWh lithium-ion battery, which can be fully recharged from empty in 2.5 hours using a 7.2-kW AC charger (Type 2 connection).

According to CarExpert, all three powertrains can be paired with one of three available trim levels (Evolve, GT and Azami), with prices ranging from AUD59,800 to AUD87,252 (RM179,402 to RM261,729). These figures are excluding on-road costs but inclusive of Australia’s luxury car tax where applicable.

For context, the 2023 CX-5 in Australia starts at AUD35,390 (RM106,163) for the base Maxx FWD variant with a 2.0 litre NA four-cylinder petrol engine, and climbs all the way to AUD54,380 (RM162,972) for the Akera AWD with a 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine.

In terms of equipment, the CX-60 in its base Evolve trim comes with 18-inch grey metallic alloy wheels, auto LED headlamps with High Beam Control, a 10.25-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display, eight speakers, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a seven-inch multi-info display (six-cylinder variants) or a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (PHEV variant), a 360-degree camera, black Maztex faux leather upholstery, Smart Brake Support (autonomous emergency braking), keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, Blind Spot Monitoring, adaptive cruise control and 10 airbags.

The GT trim builds on the Evolve by adding a larger 12.3-inch infotainment display, a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 20-inch black metallic alloys, a hands-free powered tailgate, electric steering wheel adjustment, powered front seats, full leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Bose sound system and heated seats for the front and outer rear.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line Azami improves on the GT with its 20-inch black metallic and machined alloy wheels, a 360-degree view monitor with see through view, adaptive LED headlamps, black Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, an easy entry system as well as Cruising and Traffic Support for the adaptive cruise control system.

Mazda Australia also offers a range of option packs to improve certain trim levels, including the Vision Technology, Luxury, Takumi and SP packages, which are priced at either AUD2,000 (RM6,000) or AUD4,000 (RM12,000) depending on the trim and powertrain pairing.

As for colours, Rhodium White Premium Metallic joins Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Grey Metallic as Mazda’s third signature body colour. Other available hues are Jet Black Mica, Deep Crystal Blue Mica, Sonic Silver Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic, Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Platinum Quartz Metallic.

