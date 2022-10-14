In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 14 October 2022 4:12 pm / 0 comments

Mazda Australia has revealed preliminary local specifications of the Mazda CX-60, which is set arrive in the country in the first half of 2023 – pricing will be announced later this quarter. The SUV first made its global debut back in March this year and has already been launched in Japan.

For Australia, customers will have three powertrains to choose from, with a plug-in hybrid leading the range. A first for the brand, the plug-in hybrid powertrain used in the CX-60 consists of a Skyactiv-G 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 192 PS (189 hp or 141 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 261 Nm of torque.

Between the engine and transmission is an electric motor rated 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 250 Nm, which contributes to a total system output of 327 PS (323 hp or 241 kW) and 500 Nm. The electric motor draws power from a 17.8-kWh lithium-ion battery positioned under the vehicle floor that enables up to 60 km of electric-only range, and it can be recharged via an AC input (Type 2 connection) of up to 7.2 kW – a full charge takes two hours and 20 minutes.

The second powertrain option is an e-Skyactiv D 3.3 litre straight-six turbodiesel that features Mazda’s M Hybrid Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system, which also features an electric motor/generator between the engine and transmission. In terms of outputs, Mazda Australia says the oil burner provides 254 PS (251 hp or 187 kW) at 3,750 rpm and 550 Nm from 1,500 to 2,400 rpm.

The CX-60 will also be offered with another mild hybrid straight-six engine in Australia, and it appears to be one that hasn’t been mentioned before. While Europe gets an e-Skyactiv X 3.0 litre straight-six petrol engine with Spark Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) technology, Australian buyers will have access to a new e-Skyactiv G 3.3 litre turbocharged straight-six petrol unit that makes 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) at 5,000 rpm and 450 Nm from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm.

According to a report by CarExpert, the turbocharged petrol unit won’t be offered in the CX-60’s other core markets. However, it will be made available in North America, which is a market where the CX-60 isn’t offered. There is a possibility that Mazda’s future SUVs that are part of its Large Product group, namely the CX-70 and CX-90 – both confirmed for North America – could get the engine.

All powertrains offered in Australia come with a rear-biased i-Activ all-wheel drive system as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission, the latter utilising a multi-plate clutch in place of a torque converter.

The SUV will also be available in three different grades (Evolve, GT and Azami), with standard kit across the range being wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a wireless phone charging pad, a powered tailgate, powered side mirrors with auto-folding, heating and auto-dimming functions as well as keyless entry and start. Meanwhile, alloy wheel sizes will range from 18 to 20 inches, and Rhodium White metallic, a newly developed paint finish, can be specified regardless of grade.

As a brief recap, the CX-60 measures 4,740 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,685 mm tall and has a wheelbase the spans 2,870 mm. That makes it 190 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 5 mm taller than the CX-5 we have here, which also has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm.

