In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 December 2021 11:28 am / 1 comment

Earlier this month, Kia Malaysia announced that it will introduce the fifth-generation Sportage as a locally-assembled (CKD) model in 2023, which will be available with standard and electrified powertrains.

However, a RHB Investment Bank report suggests the C-segment SUV will arrive sooner, with a launch said to take place in the third or fourth quarter of 2022. That’s well ahead of what was mentioned during the December 10 media briefing, although it suggests that the model will be fully imported (CBU) initially before the start of CKD production – this is seemingly confirmed by another investor report by Kenanga Research.

Local assembly of Kia models will take place at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah for domestic and export markets, with Kia Malaysia aiming to produce 100,000 units of four models – including the Sportage, Carnival, Sorento and Niro – in the next five years.

The latest Sportage was first revealed back in June this year and boasts a bold new look following the Korean carmaker’s Opposites United design philosophy. It is offered with a choice of two internal combustion engines (a 1.6 litre turbo petrol and 2.0 litre turbodiesel) as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

GALLERY: 2021 Kia Sportage Hybrid (Korea market)