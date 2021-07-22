In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 22 July 2021 4:56 pm / 0 comments

Kia has revealed the hybrid version of the fifth-generation Sportage in South Korea, which joins the existing petrol and diesel options offered there. The new Sportage Hybrid gets the same setup used in the Tucson Hybrid, where an electric motor is sandwiched between a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a six-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels.

The engine alone makes 180 PS (178 hp) at 5,500 rpm and 265 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm, while the e-motor is rated at 60 PS (59 hp or 44.2 kW) and 264 Nm. Together, they provide a total system output of 230 PS (227 hp) and 350 Nm – the same as the Tucson Hybrid. In terms of fuel consumption, the Korean carmaker quotes 16.7 km/l, or about six litres per 100 km.

Other technologies include Hyundai’s E-Ride, which uses the e-motor to generate an inertial force in the opposite direction of the vehicle’s movement when passing over speed bumps to increase comfort. Meanwhile, E-Handling sees the e-motor apply regenerative braking to increase agility and stability on corner entry and exit.

Available features include LED lighting all around (headlamps, taillights, fog lamps), leather upholstery, a 4.2- or 12.3-inch instrument cluster display, an eight-inch or 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a Krell sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Sportage Hybrid is identified by its “HEV” badging on the tailgate, unique 17- and 18-inch wheels as well as model-specific displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Prices start from 31.09 million won (RM114,294) after local tax benefits are factored in.