2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift launching in Malaysia on Jan 30 – units begin arriving in dealerships; from RM149k?

The wait for the Mazda CX-5 facelift continues, but it looks like we won’t be waiting for much longer. In December last year, it was reported that the refreshed C-segment SUV would make its Malaysian launch debut in January this year, and it looks like dealers have begun receiving units ahead of a launch on January 30.
UPDATE: Bermaz Motor has confirmed the official launch date of the facelifted CX-5 on Mazda Malaysia’s social media pages. This post has been updated accordingly.
Visual changes that mark out the facelifted CX-5 include redesigned headlamps with a more expressive dual-element LED DRL light signature. The grille also gets a 3D-effect mesh insert and a revised lower surround that is thicker and no longer cuts into the light clusters.
Elsewhere, the taillights have also been reshaped and mimic the light signature seen at the front, with other notable revisions being reflectors that are placed slightly further away from the exhaust outlets. The bumper is also new and has a simpler design that sees the omission of the corner fog lamps, while new alloy wheel designs have been introduced.
Inside, the updated CX-5 doesn’t look that much different, retaining the same dashboard layout and controls as before. A new addition here is a Qi wireless charging pad under the climate controls, along with the Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) drive mode selector.
Based on a previous leak, the facelifted CX-5 will come in six variants, which are listed together with prices (not official) below:
- Mazda CX-5 2.0G 2WD Mid – RM149,469.20
- Mazda CX-5 2.0G 2WD High – RM166,469.20
- Mazda CX-5 2.5G 2WD High – RM179,960.40
- Mazda CX-5 2.2D 2WD High – RM185,322.80
- Mazda CX-5 2.5T AWD High – RM193,760.40
These prices are on-the-road without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia and with standard metallic colours. Should you want premium finishes like Soul Red Crystal and Machine Grey, you’ll need to fork out an extra RM3,300. On the mention of colours, the CX-5 will gain a new option in the form of Polymetal Grey.
If you’re curious if the leaked prices are higher than the pre-facelift model, they are. The soon-to-be-replaced “old” CX-5 currently retails for between RM136,069.20 to RM187,060.40, so the increases are between RM9,990 to RM10,400 depending on variant. Keep in mind that this is based on leaked prices, so we’ll have to wait until the official launch to see if it becomes the case.
Similarly, equipment upgrades that are expected include support for wireless Apple CarPlay on more variants in addition to wired Android Auto and revised advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. On the latter, the facelifted CX-5 was announced with a new Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) function, which helps reduce driver fatigue by assisting with accelerator, brake pedal and steering operations when stuck in traffic jams.
We expect the new CX-5 to retain the same powertrains as before, with the ‘2.0’ variants featuring a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 162 hp and 213 Nm of torque. For the sole ‘2.5’ variant, the 2.5 litre NA four-cylinder petrol unit serves up 192 hp and 258 Nm.
Meanwhile, the only ‘2.5T’ variant comes with 2.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 228 hp and 420 Nm, while the only turbodiesel variant (2.2D 2WD High) packs a 2.2 litre four-cylinder unit with 188 hp and 450 Nm. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard across the CX-5 range, and only the ‘2.5T’ variant gets all-wheel drive – the rest are front-wheel drive.
With units arriving at dealerships and a launch date set for next Tuesday, are you looking forward to facelifted CX-5 going on sale?
GALLERY: 2024 Mazda CX-5 leaked details
GALLERY: 2022 Mazda CX-5 facelift
Comments
Can’t believe I’m saying this as a car enthusiast but the CR-V is a much better value proposition this time around. It’s more practical, roomy, and the 2.0 hybrid version according to US reviewers feel very snappy to drive around town.
but the cr-v is objectively ugly. have you seen one on the road? unless you opt for the RS version, it really looks cheap.
hondas are ugly and only their fanbois won’t admit honda is copycat.
I’d rather buy Chery anyday. 100 times more advance plus unbeatable 10 years warranty. Siapa ada berani macam Chery ?
Chery?…hear the name also dont want buy..lol
10 years warranty but will the spare part guaranteed? LMAO XD
a travesty that even though malaysia is getting it 2 years late, we still don’t get the updated infotainment system (10.25” vs the 8”). i doubt the Bose speakers will come with the car as well. it’ll be surprising if we don’t get a sunroof considering the smaller (& cheaper) cx-30 gets it.
Hmm… not much different from the previous ones.
the only ‘lifts’ that is obvious is the price tag..other than that, it’s just an outdated model inside out to me.
Like Madonna dressing herself up to look like she’s still an adolescent, repeated facelifts and costume changes don’t fool anyone. This CX5 platform is so long in the tooth that you really can’t hide the fact that it’s old and behind the times.
1st scenario: bring my old cx-5 to ah beng shop and change front/back with new one. meet your friend and he says, “walawei you buy new cx-5 haa”.
2nd scenario: buy new facelift cx-5, balik kampung see your friend and he says nothing, because thought that the old model. or maybe he says, “tukar lampu kat mana weh, shopii ke”.
this new cx-5 just like tiguan. just change front/back lamp and call it facelift. interior nothing new. dont dare to do like crv. at least, even ugly, anyone even your mother in law pun can notice that is the new crv.
but that’s the thing though. the key word there is NEW vs FACELIFT. i feel you because i truly wished mazda did more updates, but perhaps consider this: it’s a bermaz problem not really a mazda problem. abroad, the cx-5 comes with a 10.25” screen, a more updated exterior (no black plastic bits) among other things. plus, abroad, the cx-5 and other mazda models get periodic updates annually. so yeah bad much as i am grateful mazda is even in malaysia, bermaz is lowkey sleeping.
looks so old
How ironic Bermaz had done to cx5 by giving a small screen like mazda 2 but the small cx30 gets a bigger 10.25-inch screen.