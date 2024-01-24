2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift launching in Malaysia on Jan 30 – units begin arriving in dealerships; from RM149k?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / January 24 2024 12:49 pm

The wait for the Mazda CX-5 facelift continues, but it looks like we won’t be waiting for much longer. In December last year, it was reported that the refreshed C-segment SUV would make its Malaysian launch debut in January this year, and it looks like dealers have begun receiving units ahead of a launch on January 30.

UPDATE: Bermaz Motor has confirmed the official launch date of the facelifted CX-5 on Mazda Malaysia’s social media pages. This post has been updated accordingly.

Visual changes that mark out the facelifted CX-5 include redesigned headlamps with a more expressive dual-element LED DRL light signature. The grille also gets a 3D-effect mesh insert and a revised lower surround that is thicker and no longer cuts into the light clusters.

Elsewhere, the taillights have also been reshaped and mimic the light signature seen at the front, with other notable revisions being reflectors that are placed slightly further away from the exhaust outlets. The bumper is also new and has a simpler design that sees the omission of the corner fog lamps, while new alloy wheel designs have been introduced.

Inside, the updated CX-5 doesn’t look that much different, retaining the same dashboard layout and controls as before. A new addition here is a Qi wireless charging pad under the climate controls, along with the Mazda intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) drive mode selector.

Based on a previous leak, the facelifted CX-5 will come in six variants, which are listed together with prices (not official) below:

Mazda CX-5 2.0G 2WD Mid – RM149,469.20

Mazda CX-5 2.0G 2WD High – RM166,469.20

Mazda CX-5 2.5G 2WD High – RM179,960.40

Mazda CX-5 2.2D 2WD High – RM185,322.80

Mazda CX-5 2.5T AWD High – RM193,760.40

These prices are on-the-road without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia and with standard metallic colours. Should you want premium finishes like Soul Red Crystal and Machine Grey, you’ll need to fork out an extra RM3,300. On the mention of colours, the CX-5 will gain a new option in the form of Polymetal Grey.

If you’re curious if the leaked prices are higher than the pre-facelift model, they are. The soon-to-be-replaced “old” CX-5 currently retails for between RM136,069.20 to RM187,060.40, so the increases are between RM9,990 to RM10,400 depending on variant. Keep in mind that this is based on leaked prices, so we’ll have to wait until the official launch to see if it becomes the case.

Similarly, equipment upgrades that are expected include support for wireless Apple CarPlay on more variants in addition to wired Android Auto and revised advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. On the latter, the facelifted CX-5 was announced with a new Cruising & Traffic Support (CTS) function, which helps reduce driver fatigue by assisting with accelerator, brake pedal and steering operations when stuck in traffic jams.

2024 Mazda CX-5 facelift leaked price list

We expect the new CX-5 to retain the same powertrains as before, with the ‘2.0’ variants featuring a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine making 162 hp and 213 Nm of torque. For the sole ‘2.5’ variant, the 2.5 litre NA four-cylinder petrol unit serves up 192 hp and 258 Nm.

Meanwhile, the only ‘2.5T’ variant comes with 2.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 228 hp and 420 Nm, while the only turbodiesel variant (2.2D 2WD High) packs a 2.2 litre four-cylinder unit with 188 hp and 450 Nm. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard across the CX-5 range, and only the ‘2.5T’ variant gets all-wheel drive – the rest are front-wheel drive.

With units arriving at dealerships and a launch date set for next Tuesday, are you looking forward to facelifted CX-5 going on sale?

