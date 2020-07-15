In Local News, Safety, Technology / By Mick Chan / 15 July 2020 5:32 pm / 3 comments

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is conducting development tests for autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems, in preparation for the new Asean NCAP protocol for 2021 until 2025, it said in a Facebook post.

This is being conducted over two days, and this is the second development test for safety assist systems; the first was held in 2018 for the assessment of blind spot systems for their ability to detect motorcyclists riding in the blind spot of a moving vehicle.

The latest assessment protocol is comprised of four pillars, namely adult occupant protection (AOP), child occupant protection (COP), safety assist (SA) and Motorcylist Safety (MS). Testing of an AEB system comes under the safety assist (SA) domain, where Asean NCAP will be assessing the effectiveness of said system as fitted to the vehicle being tested.

The forthcoming protocol will have a score weighting of 40% for AOP, 20% for COP, 20% for SA and 20% for MS. The fourth, for motorcycle safety, is the latest addition to the score weighting system. Currently, the score weighting for AOP, COP and safety assistance systems are 50%, 25% and 25% respectively.

In the forthcoming protocol that commences in January 2021, Asean NCAP will be assessing AEB systems on two fronts; AEB City and AEB Inter-Urban, the organisation said. AEB City assesses the effectiveness of a system by driving the tested vehicle forwards at a speed ranging from 10 km/h-60 km/h, towards a stationary vehicle.

As for the AEB Inter-Urban assessment, this tests the effectiveness of the system by driving the tested vehicle forwards at speeds between 30 km/h and 60 km/h, towards another vehicle that is travelling at a constant speed.

“This is part of our preparation to conduct such assessment for the new 2021-2025 protocol. In the previous development test in 2018, we assessed the effectiveness of blind spot technology in the car as we need to ensure the technology is able to detect motorcycle riders and subsequently avoid collision with them,” said director-general of MIROS and acting secretary-general of Asean NCAP Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim.

“As other technologies such as AEB becomes more mature, it is timely that we perform the actual physical assessment of the system and elevate our current assessment from just rewarding points on its availability inside the vehicle. With the requirement on the effectiveness of AEB fitment under the new ASEAN NCAP protocol, we are making safety a priority, not a luxury,” he added.