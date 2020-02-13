In Cars, International News, Isuzu, Safety / By Mick Chan / 13 February 2020 6:00 pm / 2 comments

The Asean New Car Assessment Programme (Asean NCAP) has conducted crash tests on the 2020 Isuzu D-Max crew-cab pick-up truck, which has scored five stars in both adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP) categories. Here, the score weighting for AOP, COP and safety assistance systems are 50%, 25% and 25% respectively; in these, the Isuzu D-Max achieved 42.72 points, 21.83 points and 18.61 points.

The 2020 Isuzu D-Max made ‘a number of remarkable improvements’ in the new model over the previous iteration, noting that two airbags and ABS are standard across all variants, while electronic stability control is optional in all markets the model is sold in.

Data for the frontal impact test showed mostly good adult occupant protection in the front seats, with an ‘adequate’ rating for the dummies’ lower legs and both front occupants’ chests, and a ‘marginal’ rating for the driver’s right knee and thigh, the former found to have sustained concentrated loading. Frontal impact and side impact scores for the D-Max are 12.36 and 16.00 respectively, and 2.40 for head protection, giving a 30.76 total from a possible 36.00.

Click to enlarge

Child occupant protection tests saw a commendable performance from the D-Max, scoring 24.00 in the dynamic test, 9.00 in the vehicle-based assessment and 9.78 for installation, giving the pick-up truck a COP score of 42.78 points out of a possible 49.00 points.

The dynamic test assessment in the 2020 D-Max was conducted for 18-month-old and three-year-old child occupants; the restraint system used for the 18-month-old representation was the rearward-facing Britax Baby Safe Plus ISOFIX installed via ISOFIX anchors and supporting leg, while the setup for the three-year-old representation was the rearward-facing Maxi Cosi 2Way Pearl, also installed with ISOFIX anchors and supporting leg.

For the child occupant protection tests, the 2020 Isuzu D-Max scored the full 16.00 points and 8.00 points for frontal and side impact tests respectively for both 18-month-old and three-year-old child occupant representations, giving it the full 24.00 points for dynamic testing.

Asean NCAP also noted the inclusion of blind spot technology testing in its 2017-2020 protocol, in which the functionality of each blind spot technology introduced in the car is assessed. Here, Asean NCAP confirmed that the technology in the 2020 Isuzu D-Max in optionally available in all SEA markets it enters, and functions according to requirements on both left- and right-hand-side areas of the vehicle.

Tested for the pick-up truck category, the 2020 scored 83.16 points overall, making it eligible for a five-star Asean NCAP rating. The third-generation Isuzu D-Max made its debut in October 2019, and has gone on sale in Thailand that same month. This model won’t be arriving in Malaysia this year, unfortunately, as Isuzu plans to roll-out its latest pick-up gradually on a country-by-country basis.

GALLERY: 2020 Isuzu D-Max