31 December 2020

The forthcoming 2021 facelifts for the Proton Persona and Iriz have attained the full, five-star rating from Asean NCAP under the latest assessment protocol, the organisation has announced, which is based on the protocol and rating system for 2017-2020.

Proton has submitted the Persona and Iriz for recertification under the latest rating assessment system, which is the same used for the X50 and X70, the carmaker has stated. Proton expects to achieve five-star ratings across all three adult occupant protection (AOP), child occupant protection (COP) and safety assist technologies (SAT) categories, it said in a Facebook post.

This suggests that there will be major changes to both facelifted models, as most carmakers would otherwise carry over previously attained scores if the revised models are essentially similar with regard to safety.

It is understood that the new Persona and Iriz will receive new transmission to replace the Punch CVT unit, and this has generally been speculated to be the Hyundai 4AT torque converter unit that is used in the Saga. That said, a surprise in this department can’t be ruled out as Geely’s smaller models in China use CVTs, so this direction could also be a possibility.

There is a chance that Proton has resubmitted both B-segment models for recertification to reflect new safety equipment, which could possibly include active safety systems such as autonomous emergency braking or blind spot monitoring.

This is a natural direction to take, given that its key rival, the Perodua Myvi has already been equipped with AEB. That said, the presence of these active safety assist systems are not prerequisites for a five-star Asean NCAP rating, though the update fuels speculation that these will be updated on the Persona and Iriz facelifts.

Details of the test results for both sedan and hatchback B-segment models will be released ‘in due time’, said Asean NCAP. The organisation’s test results for the 2016 Persona were released on the day of its launch, which could mean that the refreshed duo are set to arrive very soon.