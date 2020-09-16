In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / 16 September 2020 11:18 am / 1 comment

After yesterday’s media preview, we have just received the colour chart for the Proton X50. Just like it is on the bigger X70, not all options are available for each variant, with select colours reserved for the higher end models only.

Out of the six colour options, only three will be available on the Standard variant: Snow White, Armour Silver and Ocean Blue. The Executive adds on the option of Jet Grey and Citric Orange, while the hero colour, Passion Red, is exclusive to the Premium and Flagship variants. All Flagship models, of course, get the dual-tone treatment with a blacked-out roof and side mirrors.

We have also repurposed Proton’s official images of the X50 to show how the new model would look in all six colour options below. Which one is your favourite, and does this colour chart spoil your plans somewhat? Discuss in the comments section below.

GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 colour options



GALLERY: 2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship

