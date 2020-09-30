In Cars, International News, Proton, Technology / By Mick Chan / 30 September 2020 10:54 am / 0 comments

A media preview for the Proton X50 has revealed that its suite of driver assistance systems will include Auto Park Assist, which will actively control the throttle, brakes, steering and gear selection to aid the driver in manoeuvring into a parking space. The system will help manoeuvre the vehicle into perpendicular parking spots, as well as both into and out of parallel parking spaces, says Proton.

This comes as part of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in the Flagship variant of the X50 which offers Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, with functions such as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, auto high beam and blind spot monitoring with a door opening warning.

The top variant of the B-segment SUV is also set apart from the rest of the X50 range with a higher output (177 PS/255 Nm) version of the 1.5 litre turbocharged direct-injection three-cylinder engine, while the engine in the other variants uses port injection and makes 150 PS and 226 Nm, the latter version unique to Malaysia.

In all variants, the engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that has been developed in conjunction with Volvo, and which also serves in the larger X70.

Stay tuned as we continually update with more details on the Proton X50.

