Here’s more on the Proton X50, this time indirectly, from Geely. The soon to be launched B-segment SUV will come with two engines, a 1.5 TGDi for the Flagship and the 1.5T for the Standard, Executive and Premium variants.

The 1.5 TGDi is a direct-injection three-cylinder turbo engine developed by Geely and Volvo. With 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, the X50 Flagship’s fuel consumption is officially rated at 6.4 litres per 100 km (15.6 km/l). Paired to a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission also seen in the CKD X70, 0-100 km/h should be similar to the 7.9 seconds quoted by Geely for the Binyue a.k.a. Coolray.

More mysterious is the 1.5T engine in the rest of the range. This is because the engine will make its debut in the X50, and before the media preview last week, many did not know of its existence. What we know officially so far is that it’s a port-injection version of the 1.5 TGDi three-cylinder turbo, it has 150 PS/226 Nm, and claimed fuel consumption is 6.5 litres per 100 km (15.4 km/l).

Well, here’s Geely to shed some light on the new 1.5T engine, for the first time. In an article focusing on the 1.5TD engine range and interviewing Hakan Sandquist, Geely’s director of powertrain strategy at CEVT, the company explained the rationale behind the 1.5TD engine family, which houses the X50’s two engines.

We’ll go deeper into the company’s reasons for downsizing and three cylinders later, but here’s the origins of the 1.5T and the 1.5TD engine family. The 1.5TD range was jointly developed by Geely and Volvo at Volvo’s R&D centre in Gothenburg, CEVT China Euro Vehicle Technology in the same Swedish city, and the Geely Research Institute in China. The Volvo Engine Architecture (VEA) developed by Volvo under Geely forms the foundation of the 1.5TD.

The 1.5TD range was designed to support electrification (mild hybrid, hybrid, plug-in hybrid) and currently, the modular engine series has three base variants. The range starts with the 1.5T PFI, which is the 1.5T in the X50. PFI stands for port fuel injection. The next one is the 1.5TD using direct injection – this is the 1.5 TGDi in the X50 Flagship.

Lastly, there’s a 1.5T Miller. Designed specifically for hybrid applications, the variable valve timing in this PFI mill is adjusted to enable the engine to run on the more fuel efficient Miller cycle.

All three engines in the 1.5TD family are 1,477 cc three-pot turbos with similar bore and stroke measurements of 82 mm and 93.2 mm. What differs is the compression ratio, which is expected because of the different fuel injection systems – it’s 10:1 for the 1.5T PFI, 10.5:1 for the 1.5TD (1.5 TGDi) and 11.5:1 for the 1.5T Miller PFI.

Geely has also shared the minimum Brake Specific Fuel Consumption (BSFC) of the engines, which is 238 g/kWh for the 1.5T PFI, 232 g/kWh for the 1.5TD (1.5 TGDi) and 220 g/kWh for the 1.5T Miller PFI. BSFC is used to compare the fuel efficiency of internal combustion engines – the lower the figures, the better.

Lastly, power and torque outputs. The 1.5T kicks things off at 150 PS (110 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 226 Nm of torque available from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm; the 1.5TD (1.5 TGDi) does 179 PS (132 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm; while the 1.5T Miller is good for 143 PS (105 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 215 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,000 rpm. The 1.5TD figures will be 177 PS (130 kW) if tuned for RON 92 petrol, and 177 PS is what Proton quotes.

So there you have it, an official mention of the 1.5T PFI engine by Geely and its lineage. This also proves that the 1.5T is a global engine from Geely-Volvo’s global engine family and not a “Malaysian special” commissioned by Proton for local use only.

We’ve already covered the X50 extensively from the media preview that happened last week, and you can check it out here. Below are the spec-by-spec differences that we know so far. Bear in mind though that the images you see here are of the top Flagship variant – Proton has yet to reveal the other variants in the metal.

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Standard

Gets as standard:

1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder MPI engine

Around 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque

Seven-speed (wet) dual-clutch automatic transmission with manual mode (no paddle shifters)

Four airbags (front and side)

LED headlamps and DRLs

17-inch alloy wheels

Quad exhaust pipes

Full carbon fibre-print bodykit

Fabric seats

Rear air con vents

Digital instrument cluster

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

Reverse camera

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Executive

Adds on:

Six airbags (front, side, curtain)

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Automatic headlamps

Front fog lamps

Leatherette seats

2020 Proton X50 1.5T Premium

Adds on:

Tyre pressure monitoring system

18-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers

Powered driver’s seat

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit

360-degree camera

2020 Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship

Adds on:

1.5 litre turbocharged direct injection three-cylinder engine

177 PS and 255 Nm of torque

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Dual-tone exterior (black roof and pillars)

Panoramic sunroof

